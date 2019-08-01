VALUE COMPANIES COMPLETES LATEST RENOVATIONS WITH REDESIGNED CLUBROOM AT 140 MAYHILL IN SADDLE BROOK by

Thursday, August 01 2019 @ 09:36 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., July 30th, 2019 – Value Companies, Inc. has recently completed significant upgrades and renovations at 140 Mayhill in Saddle Brook, NJ, bringing the Bergen County rental property in line with the most modern apartment communities in today’s market.

The most recent addition to the strategic improvements at the 158-home neighborhood was an upgraded clubroom refurnished and restyled by prominent interior design firm Lita Dirks & Co. The clubroom includes a catering kitchen for private events and social gatherings, shuffleboard, large flat-screen television, Ipod docking stations and ample room for entertaining. Outside, there’s a BBQ area.

The stylish clubroom joins a modernized fitness center at 140 Mayhill to provide residents access to a suite of cutting-edge recreational and social amenities. The fully-equipped facility now boasts two Peloton® bikes with live and on-demand cycling studio class experiences and expert instruction. The Peloton® bikes combine with top-of-the-line fitness machines and free weights, elliptical machine, flat-screen TVs and a mirrored stretching room to create a complete fitness and health center.

Other amenities in the pet-friendly community include a 24-hour on-site maintenance service and garage parking adjacent to the building.

“We consistently examine each of our apartment properties and identify ways we can provide residents the highest standard of rental living,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for Value Companies. “140 Mayhill was originally built in 2009 as a landmark new Bergen County rental property. In order to maintain its status in the marketplace, we continue to make key improvements and renovations, such as the refurnished clubroom and upgraded fitness center. This has allowed us to offer a modern community that’s on par with new apartment developments at a much more competitive rental price.”

The improvement program at 140 Mayhill extends beyond its common spaces. Value Companies has also installed LED lighting and new kitchen backsplashes to update its one-and two-bedroom homes and make apartments more energy efficient.

Residences at the community range in size from 753 square-feet to 1,300 square-feet and come complete with a host of designer features and appointments, including soaring nine-to-11-foot ceilings, elegant three-inch plank hardwood floors, gorgeous French doors leading to the homes’ private balconies, Bosch washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets with custom-designed shelving, and gourmet kitchens with full GE stainless steel appliance packages, exquisite oak cabinetry, granite kitchen countertops, designer lighting fixtures and designer blinds.

An added advantage of 140 Mayhill is its location near major highways and transportation outlets which whisk commuters into Manhattan and the entertainment and business centers of northern New Jersey. The neighborhood is just minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Route 80 and highways 46, 4 and 17.

For more information on 140 Mayhill, please call 201-556-0140 or visit www.140mayhill.com.

About Value Companies

Value Companies, founded in 1952, is a leading real estate development, investment and management company. Across its development division, Value Companies has embarked in new apartment developments and investments in strategic suburban and urban locations throughout the country. Value’s development success is directly tied to its steadfast commitment and expertise in multifamily housing, and its ability to introduce new housing products that address consumer and community needs.

Value’s residential properties are built and managed by a highly-skilled, in-house management team of more than 80 industry professionals which oversee all aspects of Value’s communities, including construction, leasing, maintenance, property management and administration. Value’s third-party management business, Value Asset Management (VAM), provides full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to a growing list of third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Value Companies also received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

Advertisement