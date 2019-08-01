Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST by

Fan-favorites announce their plans to play in the first FedExCup Playoffs event

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson have officially committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August when the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week in Jersey City, August 7-11.

Both Fowler and Watson are in search of their first victories at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Fowler, currently No. 12 in the FedExCup standings, has stayed inside the top-15 since he notched his fifth TOUR victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Watson, fresh off a T9 finish at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last weekend, sits at No. 68 in the standings as he looks to notch his first victory since the 2018 Travelers Championship.

When Liberty National gets ready to host THE NORTHERN TRUST for the third time, Fowler and Watson will be joined by the biggest names in the game, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott, among others.

This year, the stakes in the FedExCup Playoffs will be even higher when the top-125 players arrive at THE NORTHERN TRUST. With the PGA TOUR’s move from four to three Playoff events, only 70 players will advance, with 55 players going home. Additionally, players are competing for more tournament prize money than ever before –a $9.25 million purse at THE NORTHERN TRUST and an overall bonus pool of $60 million (with a $15 million pay day for the FedExCup champion) are all up for grabs.

Rickie Fowler – 5-time PGA TOUR winner

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Eight career starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with three top-10 finishes, including a T9 finish when this tournament was last played at Liberty National in 2013. During the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National, Fowler was a key member of the United States team, compiling a 3-0-1 overall record to help lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International Team.

Current FedExCup Rank: 12

FedExCup movement this season: Posted a T4 finish in his first start of the season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and then won in his fifth start of the season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, moving to No. 7 in the standings. Since then, he has stayed inside the top 15 in the standings.

Wins this season: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Best career finish in the FedExCup standings: No. 4 (2015)

Bubba Watson – 12-time PGA TOUR winner

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Thirteen career starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with three top-10 finishes.

Current FedExCup Rank: 68

FedExCup movement this season: Five top-25 and three top-10 finishes (T4/Waste Management Phoenix Open; T4/Valspar Championship; T9/WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational).

Wins this season: none; in search of his first victory since the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Best career finish in the FedExCup standings: No. 5 (2014 and 2015).

With just nine days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings:

Position Player Points

1 Brooks Koepka 2,887

2 Rory McIlroy 2,315

3 Matt Kuchar 2,313

4 Xander Schauffele 1,858

5 Gary Woodland 1,795

6 Patrick Cantlay 1,730

7 Dustin Johnson 1,686

8 Paul Casey 1,574

9 Jon Rahm 1,447

10 Justin Rose 1,423

11 Marc Leishman 1,415

12 Rickie Fowler 1,391

13 Webb Simpson 1,319

14 Chez Reavie 1,300

15 Tony Finau 1,279

16 Justin Thomas 1,247

17 Charles Howell III 1,245

18 Bryson DeChambeau 1,203

19 Tommy Fleetwood 1,193

20 Shane Lowry 1,137

ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of food, lifestyle, the very best golfers on the PGA TOUR and a fan experience that is unmatched. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and 2018 champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured a four-stroke victory and became the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, THE NORTHERN TRUST has generated nearly $50 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

