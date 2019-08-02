POP-UP GALLERY AT THE ENCLAVE RENTAL BUILDING IN JERSEY CITY by

Thursday, August 01 2019 @ 08:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

TO CELEBRATE NEWEST MURAL FROM ACCLAIMED ARTIST RON ENGLISH

Space is Limited and Tickets are Required for the Free Public Event

From 6 to 9 p.m. on August 8th at 260-Home Building at 675 Monmouth Street

JERSEY CITY, N.J., August 1st, 2019 – Ron English, the wildly popular artist whose unique style mixing superheroes and comic strips with art history has made him one of the country’s most recognizable artists, is putting the finishing touches on his newest public work in Jersey City – a 60’ mural located at the intersection of Erie and 16th Streets.

The artwork is the latest installment in Jersey City’s renowned Mural Arts Program and its completion will be celebrated with Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop during a free public POP-Up gallery on Thursday, August 8th within The Enclave rental building at 675 Monmouth Street. Space is limited for the evening event and tickets are required to attend. Free tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/popaganda-jersey-city-pop-up-tickets-66604113697.

The special cocktail event will be highlighted by banner art from Mr. English, who describes his signature mash-up of high and low cultural touchstones as “POPaganda.” Found throughout the world as street art, in museums, in movies and books and television, his unforgettable works captivate audiences with an arsenal of original characters, including MC Supersized, the obese fast-food mascot featured in the hit movie “Supersize Me,” and Abraham Obama. The gallery will also feature “POPaganda” merchandise for sale.

Sponsored by the development team behind The Enclave, BNE Real Estate Group, Hoboken Brownstone Company and McKinney Properties, the event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the building’s indoor/outdoor rooftop amenity deck.

“Ron English is one of the best street artists in the world who lived in Jersey City for some time,” Mayor Fulop said. “It is great to have him back in our city as part of the Mural Arts Program, which has become one of the best in the country.”

Initiated in 2013, and funded by a Clean Communities Grant, the Jersey City Mural Arts Program (JCMAP) is a Mayor’s Office Initiative that links established and emerging local, national and international mural artists with property owners citywide. The acclaimed public art program currently showcases nearly 140 murals citywide created by artists from 16 countries, 7 U.S. States and dozens of Jersey City’s local artists. The Mural Arts Program has grown in prominence and notoriety, attracting named artists – such as Kobra, Shepard Fairey, MadC, and Pixel Pancho – and establishing Jersey City as a top U.S. urban area for renowned public graffiti and street art.

The Mural Arts Program has commissioned works that support local art and beautify neighborhoods by programming public spaces with outdoor paintings that deter graffiti and incorporate the cultural and historical aspects of different neighborhoods. The Ron English mural, and others like it in Jersey City, offer accessible, authentic artwork that can help enhance and re-energize neighborhoods through creativity and aesthetic beauty.

About The Enclave

Located in one of Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhoods, The Enclave features 260 luxury apartments and more than 40,000 square feet of resort-style amenities. An abundance of outdoor space is highlighted by an expansive rooftop terrace featuring a swimming pool, private BBQ areas, outdoor bar and a fire pit – all set against the dazzling Manhattan skyline backdrop. The pet-friendly building also features a dog run and spa, multiple entertainment lounges, an arcade/game room, co-working spaces and conference room, children’s imagination room with connected outdoor play area, and a Zen garden. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy a state-of-the art fitness center with virtual fitness programs, spin room, indoor/outdoor yoga areas, private massage room and resident locker rooms. Covered parking, bike storage and resident storage are available on-site.

Residents also enjoy 24-hour concierge, Amazon package lockers, and pet concierge services through Bark Building. The building is surrounded by outdoor landscaped open space and pedestrian plazas, while two new public parks created by the development partners are nearing completion and will feature a children’s playground and dog park.

The Enclave’s collection of stylish apartments ranges from studios to two-bedroom residences, with select homes offering private balconies. Design-driven living spaces include nine-foot ceiling heights, crisp, white quartz countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances, in-home washer/dryers, and custom modular closets. Net monthly rents start from the $2,400s, with a limited-time offer of one month free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

For additional information and to schedule a private preview of The Enclave, please visit www.TheEnclaveJC.com, or call 833-292-5351. The Marketing Directors is the building’s marketing and exclusive leasing agent. The Enclave’s leasing office and model homes are open daily and is located at 675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ 07310.

Advertisement