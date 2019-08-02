Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 02 2019 @ 02:14 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 02 2019 @ 02:14 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

New Jersey Reentry Corporation Partners with CarePlus NJ to Connect Paterson Clients to Vital Addiction Treatment Services

"Mayor of Paterson Andre Sayegh, together with the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) and Care Plus NJ, Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide Paterson NJRC clients access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and comprehensive addiction recovery supports and services.  The partnership allows NJRC to immediately and directly refer and transport clients to CarePlus’ addiction recovery services including their outpatient detox program.

CarePlus is one New Jersey’s designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), certified by the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as best practice providers. 46% of NJRC clients have a cooccurring mental health and substance use disorder, making their partnership with CarePlus, a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health care, critically important. In just three weeks, this agreement has already enabled 17 NJRC clients to access a full continuum of care through CarePlus, including life-saving MAT and vital social support services such as employment, housing and health care needs."

From left to right –

Jada Fulmore, Paterson Facility Director, New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Joseph Masciandaro, President and CEO, Care Plus NJ, Inc.
Andre Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson
Jim McGreevey, Executive Director, New Jersey Reentry Corporation

  • New Jersey Reentry Corporation Partners with CarePlus NJ to Connect Paterson Clients to Vital Addiction Treatment Services
