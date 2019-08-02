New Jersey Reentry Corporation Partners with CarePlus NJ to Connect Paterson Clients to Vital Addiction Treatment Services by

Friday, August 02 2019 @ 10:47 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

CarePlus is one New Jersey’s designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), certified by the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as best practice providers. 46% of NJRC clients have a cooccurring mental health and substance use disorder, making their partnership with CarePlus, a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health care, critically important. In just three weeks, this agreement has already enabled 17 NJRC clients to access a full continuum of care through CarePlus, including life-saving MAT and vital social support services such as employment, housing and health care needs."

From left to right –

Jada Fulmore, Paterson Facility Director, New Jersey Reentry Corporation

Joseph Masciandaro, President and CEO, Care Plus NJ, Inc.

Andre Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson

Jim McGreevey, Executive Director, New Jersey Reentry Corporation

