Valley Participates in Free Vaccines for Children Program

Friday, August 02 2019 @ 12:45 PM EDT

Program Provides Free Childhood Vaccinations for Residents of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock and Ridgewood

Vaccines help keep our children healthy. However, they can be very expensive and many parents cannot afford to pay for vaccines on their own. The Valley Hospital’s Department of Community Health and Community Benefit has partnered with the Fair Lawn, Glen Rock and Ridgewood Health Departments in the Vaccine for Children Program, a federally funded program that helps provide vaccines to children whose parents or guardians are not able to afford them.

To be eligible, children must be younger than 19 years old, uninsured, and a resident of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock or Ridgewood.

“This is an invaluable service for parents who would not have been able to vaccinate their children without this program,” said Diane Sabbagh, RN, BSN, a community health nurse at Valley. “Some have used our services while they are in transition between health insurance providers and want their children to stay on their vaccine schedules.”

Vaccine clinics are held monthly at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 233 South Highwood Ave, in Glen Rock. If you are a resident of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, or Ridgewood, please call 201-291-6337 for more information. If you live outside of those towns, please contact your local health department.

