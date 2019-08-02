Dozens of Hackensack Meridian Health Affiliated Dentists Recognized by NJ Monthly Magazine as Top Dentists by

August 2, 2019 - Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that 49 of its affiliated dentists, based at Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and JFK Medical Center, have been recognized by New Jersey Monthly magazine as Top Dentists.

“I want to congratulate our team members on this important peer-driven recognition,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “They are representative of our mission to transform health care and serve as leaders of positive change.”

According to New Jersey Monthly, 6,812 New Jersey dentists were asked which of their fellow dentists they considered to be the best practitioners in the state. After conducting the survey, the list was submitted to an advisory board for professional review. The result was a list of the 624 Top Dentists in New Jersey.

The following Hackensack Meridian Health-affiliated dentists have been recognized as New Jersey Monthly Top Dentists: General Dentistry: Fabio Apolito, D.M.D., Maxine A. Feinberg, D.D.S, Rajeev Gupta, D.D.S., John R. Kukucka, D.M.D., David A. Lederman, D.M.D., Robert T. Martini, D.D.S., Edward Millward, D.M.D., Michael A. Perillo, D.M.D., Thomas Sniscak, D.M.D, Sari C. Zimmer, D.M.D.; Endodontics: Thomas B. Allen, D.D.S., Edward B. Drozd, D.M.D., Shawn M. Lafkowitz, D.M.D., Stephen G. Lawson, D.M.D., Michael Lewis, D.M.D., Dimple S. Malavia, D.D.S.; Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Jason M. Auerbach, D.D.S., Kathy A. Banks, D.M.D., Sung Hee Cho, M.D., D.D.S, Kenneth J. Colameo, D.M.D., Michael P. Di Pietro, D.M.D., Jason Diamond, D.D.S., Jared N. Gelband, D.M.D., Kayvon Haghighi, D.D.S., M.D., Chang Han M.D., D.D.S., Payal Jain D.D.S., Michael A. Kleinman, D.M.D., John M. McElroy, D.M.D., Stuart H. Meyer, D.D.S., Steven M. Moss, D.M.D., Vincent P. Novelli, D.M.D., Nilesh R. Patel, D.M.D., M.D., John P. Soliman, D.M.D., M.D.; Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics: James J. Bancroft, D.M.D., Scott Galkin, D.M.D., Robert L. Loeb, D.D.S.; Pediatric Dentistry: Jill N. Alenier, D.D.S., Diane Baldwin, D.M.D., Darryl Engel, D.M.D., William H. Lieberman, D.D.S., Rosalie Nguyen D.M.D., Irvin B. Sherman, D.D.S., Kate A. Siegler, D.D.S., Matthew K. Sones, D.M.D., Vanessa Velilla, D.D.S.; Periodontics: Robert A. Jaffin, D.M.D., Akshay Kumar, D.M.D., Nina B. Lehrhaupt, D.M.D., Amit M. Vora, D.D.S.

The dentists are recognized in New Jersey Monthly’s July issue.

