California Pizza Kitchen Brings the Pizza, You Bring the Heat: Introducing CPK Take and Bake Pizzas Nationwide by

Friday, August 02 2019 @ 01:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Prepared fresh to order by CPK’s certified pizza chefs, CPK Take and Bake Pizzas bring the restaurant-quality, oven-fresh experience home

LOS ANGELES--Say hello to the best pizza you’ll have at home. Today, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) introduces CPK Take and Bake Pizzas for takeout and delivery nationwide. CPK Take and Bake Pizzas ensure exceptional restaurant-quality, California-style pizza at home with the convenience of baking on your schedule, guaranteeing an oven-fresh pizza experience every time. Made fresh to order in-restaurant by CPK’s certified pizza chefs, Take and Bake Pizzas feature the high-quality ingredients and innovative, global flavors made popular by CPK, like the legendary Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, the fan-favorite Thai Chicken Pizza, and the produce-packed California Veggie Pizza. No cold, average, sitting-in-a-delivery-bag-for-30-minutes pizza allowed.

“We’ve cracked the code on the very best takeout and delivery pizza experience, bar none,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO and President of CPK. “We believe every pizza is best enjoyed fresh and hot from the oven, which is why our iconic yellow hearth pizza ovens are the heartbeat of our kitchens. For our guests who prefer to enjoy CPK at home, whether grabbing takeout after work or ordering delivery for pizza night with family and friends, we’ve created CPK Take and Bake Pizzas to ensure you enjoy our creative, California-style pizzas just as fresh, hot and delicious as you would at our table.”

Available in each of CPK’s 20 pizza varieties, Take and Bake Pizzas can be prepared on original hand-tossed dough or CPK’s popular veggie-based Cauliflower Crust that’s made with gluten-free ingredients. CPK’s Gluten Intolerance Group-certified gluten-free pizzas are also available Take and Bake-style. Simply pop your CPK Take and Bake Pizza into a 450-degree oven for 7-10 minutes (cook time may vary by oven) and finish with included fresh garnishes to enjoy restaurant-quality perfection.

“California-style pizza celebrates creative flavors and high-quality, fresh ingredients, using pizza crust as the canvas,” said Brian Sullivan, Executive Chef and SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “We were inspired to create Take and Bake Pizzas to give our takeout and delivery guests the same restaurant-quality experience at home as they’d have in our restaurants. That means bringing our premium ingredients like hand-torn rustic pepperoni, Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado, smoked Gouda, garlic scampi shrimp, flavorful sauces and a variety of fresh produce from our kitchen to yours, to elevate the home pizza experience and make meal time easy and delicious.”

Guests who dine-in at CPK and purchase an entrée can take home a Take and Bake Pizza to enjoy later at a special value of up to $10 off the regular menu price.* Alternatively, Take and Bake Pizzas can be ordered as part of takeout and delivery orders at regular menu price.

For a list of all CPK pizza varieties and to view the full menu, please visit www.cpk.com/menu.

*Available at participating locations. Qualifying entrees are Main Plates, Pizzas, Pastas, Half/Full Salads, and Lunch Duos. Offer cannot be combined with other offers. Any menu-listed pizza can be prepared as a Take and Bake Pizza. All Take and Bake Pizzas are prepared on hand-tossed dough unless requested on Cauliflower Crust for an additional charge. Modifications or substitutions may result in an additional charge.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.



photo caption: Prepared fresh to order by CPK’s certified pizza chefs, CPK's new Take and Bake Pizzas bring the restaurant-quality, oven-fresh experience home. (Photo: Business Wire

Advertisement