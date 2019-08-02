Additional Stolen Vehicle Arrests in Paramus by

Friday, August 02 2019 @ 01:29 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On July 18, 2019, the Paramus Police Department interrupted vehicle burglaries and thefts to autos in the area of Lambert Place in Paramus. One suspect was apprehended at the time, however a Kia Sorrento was stolen from the neighborhood. (see below for original media release).

On Friday, July 19, 2019, at approximately 5:32 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Linwood Ave and Godwin Road in regards to two suspicious males walking through the neighborhood.

Numerous officers checked the entire neighborhood for the persons. Officer Michael Boccher observed the suspects near the corner of Walnut Street and Nichols Drive. The two males later identified as Acosta and Mendoza told officers that they were heading to a home on Jersey Place where their relatives lived. Officers went to that location where they determined that the suspects were not being truthful. While interviewing the suspects, Boccher observed marijuana in the possession of Mendoza. Boccher also located two sets of car keys cars in both of their possession. One key belonged to a Kia, and the other to a Chevy. The Kia key was determined to belong to the Kia that was stolen from the same neighborhood the night before.

Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked and processed. Both subjects were remanded to Bergen County Jail pending their bail hearing. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was assigned to Detective Mark Pinajian and Detective Jack Cacamis. The detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation in regards to the keys found in Acosta and Mendoza’s possession. The detectives did numerous follow-ups in the City of Passaic and the City of Paterson. As a result of their investigation and the assistance of an observant resident, a 2014 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck was located in a Paramus neighborhood near the original crimes. This vehicle had been stolen from Paterson and a set of valid non-stolen license plates, belonging to an identical Silverado, had been put onto the vehicle to allow them to drive around undetected. The Chevy key found on Acosta and Mendoza belonged to this vehicle. On August 1, 2019, the Kia Sorrento stolen from Walnut Street was located within the City of Passaic.

This is still an active investigation of a stolen car crew operating in residential neighborhoods of Paramus and surrounding towns. More arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our Confidential and Anonymous TIPS App located at www.paramuspolice.org.

The Paramus Police Department once again reminds residents to lock their cars and remove their keys and fobs from their cars.

Both subjects were arrested on July 19, 2019 and have been charged with:

Michael Acosta

Possession of stolen vehicles 2C: 20-7

Edras Mendoza

Possession of stolen vehicles 2C: 20-7

Advertisement