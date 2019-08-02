Alzheimer’s New Jersey® Releases Schedule of August Community Education Programs
New Jersey-based Non-profit to Host Programs to Support Individuals and Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias
Roseland, NJ – Alzheimer’s New Jersey, the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous hope and support for those battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in New Jersey’s local communities, is proud to announce today a full slate of community education programs in the month of August.
These programs are designed to educate individuals and families who are being impacted by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the resources to cope with and manage the different stages of the disease. All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required and available online at www.alznj.org.
Below please find a comprehensive schedule of the August Community Education Programs:
Coping with Caregiver Stress
Examine the stress that comes as a result of caregiving and learn strategies to cope with the stress and live a healthier lifestyle.
Morristown, NJ
Aug 6, 2019 – 6:00 PM
Morristown Medical Center Outpatient Medicine, 3rd Floor Conference Room
435 South St.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Roseland, NJ
August 22, 2019 – 10:00 AM
Alzheimer’s New Jersey Headquarters
425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203
Roseland, NJ 07068Communication Tips and Techniques in Alzheimer’s Disease
This program provides guidance on how to enhance communication at each stage of Alzheimer’s disease. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementias.
Clifton, NJ
August 15, 2019 – 1:00 PM
Daughters of Miriam
155 Hazel St.
Clifton, NJ 07011
Alzheimer’s 101
This program provides a comprehensive overview for anyone who wants to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, and other forms of dementia. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementia.
East Brunswick, NJ
August 19, 2019 – 10:00 AM
Alzheimer’s New Jersey Central Regional Office
197 NJ-18 #308
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Safety Considerations in Alzheimer’s Disease
This program provides practical tips on fall prevention, home and medication safety, driving concerns, reducing the risk of wandering, and preparing for emergencies.
Toms River, NJ
August 20, 2019 – 11:00 AM
A Friend’s House
105 Sunset Ave.
Tom’s River, NJ 08755
In addition to the August Community Education programs, the first program in September will be held on September 16.
Visiting the Person with Alzheimer’s Disease
This program provides practical techniques to enhance visiting; helping participants find new ways to communicate and interact throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Iselin, NJ
September 16, 2019 – 11:00 AM
Five Branches Senior Center
1 Brown Ave
Iselin, NJ 08830
For more information about Alzheimer’s New Jersey, including support programs and services offered, as well as how to participate in the regional walks, please visit or call (888) 280-6055. Updated information on events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/alznewjersey/.
About Alzheimer’s New Jersey
Alzheimer’s New Jersey is the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous support for individuals and families battling Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s in the state’s communities. Alzheimer’s New Jersey (formerly called the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter), is the statewide, all-encompassing resource for education, support, care and guidance through every stage of the disease and is available to all those in need. Through the tireless dedication of staff, community partnerships, professional partnerships, volunteers, donors and other friends, Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps New Jersey families navigate the difficulties of today, while building a better future for the families of tomorrow. Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s is the organization’s largest fundraiser to benefit NJ families battling this devastating disease. To learn more, visit https://www.alznj.org/.
What's Related