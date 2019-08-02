Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST by

Friday, August 02 2019 @ 02:16 PM EDT

Woods, the only two-time FedExCup champion, chases his 82nd TOUR win;

Reed, THE 2016 NORTHERN TRUST champion, in search of first win of the season

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – There simply are not many tournaments Tiger Woods has played which he has yet to win. The 43-year-old has played in 41 different PGA TOUR events over the course of his career, and he’s recorded at least one victory at all but 16 events. THE NORTHERN TRUST is one of those 16 tournaments still missing from Woods’ resume—but that could very well change next week. Tournament officials announced today that the two-time FedExCup champion and 81-time PGA TOUR winner has committed to play in the premier FedExCup Playoffs event at Liberty National Golf Club, a course where Woods has finished runner-up twice before.

Woods and THE 2016 NORTHERN TRUST champion Patrick Reed have each committed to tee it up at THE NORTHERN TRUST, set for August 7-11, as Woods looks to tie Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 TOUR victories.

The duo will be joined by the biggest names in the sport—including Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar—at the picturesque Liberty National, which previously hosted THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2009 and 2013 as well as the Presidents Cup in 2017.

Woods finished one shot off the winner’s score in both 2009 and 2013. He entered THE 2009 NORTHERN TRUST atop the FedExCup standings, thanks to five wins on the season, including three wins in a span of five starts. But it was Heath Slocum who produced one of the most thrilling victories on the season, draining his 20-foot putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a playoff with Woods, Ernie Els, Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

In 2013, despite entering the final round four strokes behind Matt Kuchar, Woods put himself in position coming down the stretch. With Adam Scott already holding the clubhouse lead thanks to a bogey-free, 5-under 66, Woods needed to chip it in from just over 26 feet to force a playoff, but his shot ended up three inches shy of the cup, and Scott emerged victorious.

Reed won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2016 in similar down-to-the-wire fashion, narrowly avoiding a playoff thanks to steady play down the stretch. He entered the final round one stroke behind Rickie Fowler, needing only a bogey on the final hole to win by a stroke over Sean O'Hair and Emiliano Grillo. The win propelled him to a career-best third-place finish in the FedExCup standings that season. With three top-10 finishes thus far this season, Reed currently ranks 50th in the standings as he searches for his seventh career TOUR victory.

This year, the stakes in the FedExCup Playoffs will be even higher when the top-125 players arrive at THE NORTHERN TRUST. With the PGA TOUR’s move from four to three Playoff events, only 70 players will advance, with 55 players going home. Additionally, players are competing for more tournament prize money than ever before –a $9.25 million purse at THE NORTHERN TRUST and an overall bonus pool of $60 million (with a $15 million pay day for the FedExCup champion) are all up for grabs.

Tiger Woods- 81-time PGA TOUR winner; 2007 and 2009 FedExCup Champion

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Nine career starts, with two runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2013.

Current FedExCup Rank: 27

FedExCup movement this season: Finished T20 in his first start of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open; his win at the Masters moved him to No. 13 in the standings; since then he’s recorded one top-10 (T9/The Memorial Tournament) and one top-25 finish (T21/U.S. Open).

Wins this season: the Masters Tournament; Fans are encouraged to follow Woods’ pursuit of his 82nd TOUR victory at www.pgatour.com/chasing82.

How he won the FedExCup in 2007: Won seven times en route to capturing the inaugural FedExCup, cruising through the Playoffs with two wins and a T2 in three starts. Entered the season-ending TOUR Championship at No. 1 in the standings and dominated the 30-man field, winning by eight strokes over Mark Calcavecchia and Zach Johnson with rounds of 64-63-64-66—257 to earn his seventh win of the season and capture the first FedExCup.

How he won the FedExCup in 2009: After returning from his 2008 knee surgery, Woods won six times on TOUR and had 14 top-10s (third-most in his career) in 17 starts and nine first- or second-place finishes. Finished T2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, posted a final-round 63 to equal lowest final round of his TOUR career at the Dell Technologies Championship for a T11 finish and then won the BMW Championship by eight strokes over Jim Furyk and Marc Leishman to move to No. 1 in the standings. He then finished solo-second at the TOUR Championship, three strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson, to secure his second FedExCup title.

Patrick Reed – 6-time PGA TOUR winner

How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2016: Reed edged the field with consistent play throughout the week, ultimately needing only a bogey on the final hole to win his first FedExCup Playoffs event.

Current FedExCup Rank: 50

FedExCup movement this season: 11 top-25 and three top-10 finishes (T7/WGC-HSBC Champions; T5/Rocket Mortgage Classic; 10/Open Championship) this season; has stayed inside the top-75 in the standings all season.

Wins this season: none; looking for his first win since the 2018 Masters Tournament.

Best career finish in the FedExCup standings: 3rd (2016)

With just seven days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings:

Position Player Points

1 Brooks Koepka 2,887

2 Rory McIlroy 2,315

3 Matt Kuchar 2,313

4 Xander Schauffele 1,858

5 Gary Woodland 1,795

6 Patrick Cantlay 1,730

7 Dustin Johnson 1,686

8 Paul Casey 1,574

9 Jon Rahm 1,447

10 Justin Rose 1,423

11 Marc Leishman 1,415

12 Rickie Fowler 1,391

13 Webb Simpson 1,319

14 Chez Reavie 1,300

15 Tony Finau 1,279

16 Justin Thomas 1,247

17 Charles Howell III 1,245

18 Bryson DeChambeau 1,203

19 Tommy Fleetwood 1,193

20 Shane Lowry 1,137

