Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 09:56 PM EDT
Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 09:56 PM EDT
The Duprees at Bergen Community College

The Duprees open up Bergen Community College's "Curtain Up!" 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30pm in the College's Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road). 

Back at The Ciccone by overwhelming, popular demand, the Duprees are one of the all-time favorite golden oldies groups. Known all over the world for their romantic interpretation of some of the most beautiful love songs of the 1950's, including "You Belong to Me," "Have you Heard," and "Why Don't You Believe Me," the Duprees' performance will have you singing along to classic lyrics and reminiscing nostalgic memories. Ticket prices for the general public are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Tickets for performances are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://tickets.bergen.edu/ or by calling the Theatre box office at (201) 447-7428.

 

