Stay at Home, Safe at Home by

Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 06:32 PM EDT

Valley Home Care offers home evaluations to assess safety risks for seniors

According to the AARP, nearly 90 percent of older adults want to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their homes and communities for as long as possible. Safety is a significant factor to consider in determining whether an older adult can age in place.

Valley Home Care’s Safe at Home program evaluates safety concerns in the home, particularly those that increase the risk of falls, the leading cause of death due to injury for those over age 65. The program also offers a physical evaluation, carried out by a physical therapist, of the resident’s ability to move around and carry out activities of daily living. Exercises or a course of physical therapy may be recommended.

Following the home assessment, recommendations will be made for adaptive equipment, such as grab bars, railings and other assistive devices, and for the correction of any safety concerns observed, such as throw rugs, dim lighting, clutter, and narrow walkways. Each participant will receive a written copy of all the recommendations for their home, and a vendor list will be provided for any equipment or modifications that are indicated.

This can be a convenient option to prepare the home and optimize safety and function for someone who will be returning home after a stay in a rehabilitation center following surgery or an illness.

By finding and removing obstacles, and checking for potential dangers like tripping hazards, the Safe at Home program can help seniors live an independent life in their own homes.

Some services are covered by Medicare. For more information, or to set up an appointment, please call 201-291-6283.

