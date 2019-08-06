Music of Bobby Darin Starring Ron Gartner on October 26th at Bergen Community College

The Music of Bobby Darin starring Ron Gartner makes its debut at Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm in the College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road). Vegas style singer, Gartner, a New York City entertainment showman, will perform finger-snappin’ hits like “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” “Beyond the Sea,” and more. Gartner honors and celebrates the music, life, and times of the legendary singer, songwriter, movie star and nightclub performer, Bobby Darin. Gartner shares fascinating backstage stories about the entertainment phenomenon, Darin, making this a must-see show. Ticket prices for the general public are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Tickets for performances are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://tickets.bergen.edu/ or by calling the Theatre box office at (201) 447-7428.
