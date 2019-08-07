Northern NJ Community Foundation's Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund by

Gives First Scholarship to Leonia High School Artist

(Hackensack & Leonia, New Jersey; August 6, 2019) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) The Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund names Leonia High School senior Ula Goldstein of Leonia, New Jersey as its first recipient. The NNJCF donor advised fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Frank DeLorenzo.

