Northern NJ Community Foundation's Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund
Gives First Scholarship to Leonia High School Artist
(Hackensack & Leonia, New Jersey; August 6, 2019) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) The Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund names Leonia High School senior Ula Goldstein of Leonia, New Jersey as its first recipient. The NNJCF donor advised fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Frank DeLorenzo.Goldstein received the first NNJCF Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund award at the Leonia High School Senior Awards Ceremony in Leonia, New Jersey. In the fall, she plans to study music composition at McGill University in Montréal, Quebec in Canada.
The $1,000 scholarship award is given to a student seeking to further his or her education, and demonstrates talent and ambition as an artist, musician, or writer. During high school, Goldstein was president of the Chamber Choir, Section Leader of the Women's Choir, and active in the Poets and Writers Club, Pre-Med Club. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, French Honor Society, TriM Music Honor Society. Several awards were bestowed upon her, including the WorldStrides Maestro Award to a vocalist for best solo and the Leonia High School Senior Athletic Award for track and field. Among her accomplishments, Goldstein composed a two-act musical performed by the Stage Right drama program in the JCC on the Palisades. Her community activities include volunteering at Holy Name Medical Center as a unit volunteer in Teaneck and serving as a senior caregiver at the ARC Senior Center at JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly.
Philanthropic Opportunities
The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation offers the region a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment. Donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options provide donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact.
“When establishing a donor-advised fund, donors create a legacy of charitable giving by recommending grants to causes of interest, in honor of someone special, or in memory of a deceased loved one. They can name successors to continue the giving beyond their lifetime. Tax benefits also exist. All contributions to donor-advised funds are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
For further information about the NNJCF, The Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to set up a charitable fund, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected]
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/nnjcf_artsbergen/ and Twitter @NNJCF.
