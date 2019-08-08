Everything Bagel In Paramus, N.J. Sells Who’s Who Gluten Free Baked Goods for Those Suffering with Gluten Allergies
Bagels, Brownies, Blondies, Crumb Cake, A Variety Of Cookies!
PARAMUS, NJ –Everything Bagel located in Paramus known for their novelty bagels and some of the best bagels in New Jersey has formed a partnership with Who’s Who Gluten Free Baked Goods. For those who suffer from Gluten allergies can now enjoy delicious gluten-free bagels (Plain, Sesame, Everything & Cinnamon & Raisin.)
BACK TO SCHOOL LUNCH BOX TIME!
There is also a wide assortment of different flavored brownies, blondies, cookies and cakes- Gluten free sufferers will not feel deprived. These individually wrapped baked goods make a great option for moms to pack for their in their kid’s lunch box. For so long, there were not great tasting options until now with Who’s Who fresh baked goods. This Jersey City based bakery is known for using the best in local, non-gmo and organic ingredients they can find. Bergen County residents can purchase Who’s Who at Everything Bagel in Paramus without the hike and traffic to Jersey City.
For more information on ordering your very own novelty bagels and Everything Bagel’s catering service, visit our website at everythingbagel.net or call us at 201-599-9999.
About Everything Bagel:Everything Bagel is New Jersey’s largest and widest variety of hand-made, expertly crafted bagels including Gluten Free Bagels. Home to the renowned Novelty Bagels where customers can choose from a menu of novelty shaped bagels or create their own personalized bagels for any event, from engagement and baby announcements to school functions. Everything Bagel uses 120 distinct copper cutters to shape its carefully kneaded dough into 120 shapes and letters from A to Z. All bagels are made on-site in the 2,500 square-foot facility. Serving an extensive breakfast and lunch menu including Everything Bagel’s celebrated double egg and cheese sandwich, burgers, paninis, wraps, Thurman’s Deli selection and much more. Conveniently located on Route 17 North in Paramus (next to Shake Shack) and offering free delivery. To place an order for custom bagels or catering, visit everythingbagel.net or call 201-599-9999.
