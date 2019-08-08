Everything Bagel In Paramus, N.J. Sells Who’s Who Gluten Free Baked Goods for Those Suffering with Gluten Allergies by

Wednesday, August 07 2019 @ 02:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bagels, Brownies, Blondies, Crumb Cake, A Variety Of Cookies!

PARAMUS, NJ –Everything Bagel located in Paramus known for their novelty bagels and some of the best bagels in New Jersey has formed a partnership with Who’s Who Gluten Free Baked Goods. For those who suffer from Gluten allergies can now enjoy delicious gluten-free bagels (Plain, Sesame, Everything & Cinnamon & Raisin.)

BACK TO SCHOOL LUNCH BOX TIME!

There is also a wide assortment of different flavored brownies, blondies, cookies and cakes- Gluten free sufferers will not feel deprived. These individually wrapped baked goods make a great option for moms to pack for their in their kid’s lunch box. For so long, there were not great tasting options until now with Who’s Who fresh baked goods. This Jersey City based bakery is known for using the best in local, non-gmo and organic ingredients they can find. Bergen County residents can purchase Who’s Who at Everything Bagel in Paramus without the hike and traffic to Jersey City.

For more information on ordering your very own novelty bagels and Everything Bagel’s catering service, visit our website at everythingbagel.net or call us at 201-599-9999.

