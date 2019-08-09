BOROUGH OF PARAMUS TO JOIN FAMILY THAT LOST CHILD IN TRAGIC DROWNING by

Friday, August 09 2019 @ 08:02 AM EDT

TO ISSUE POOL SAFETY WARNING DURING HOTTEST SUMMER ON RECORD

LIFEGUARDS AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS TO DEMONSTRATE SAVES AND BE HONORED FOR RECORD NUMBER OF SAVES

PARAMUS, NJ (August 7, 2019) -- Borough of Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera will be joined by a family who tragically lost their toddler in a tragic pool drowning, and fire, police, and emergency response officials to announce a pool safety warning during what is the hottest summer on record, on August 9, 2019 at 11AM, at the Paramus Municipal Swimming Pool, Van Binsberger Blvd., Paramus, New Jersey. Over 350 children drown each year in pools nationwide annually, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hospital Emergency Room Visits are on the rise both in New Jersey and nationally as drowning spikes in the warmer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, during the hottest months of the year. 2019 has been the hottest summer on record, due in-part to spikes in temperatures to over 100 degrees in the United States and throughout the world. Several have died as a result of drowning throughout the Months of June and July, but many have been saved by lifesaving techniques of emergency service personnel and lifeguards, who will demonstrate lifesaving techniques, and be honored for their record number of saves at county pools this summer.

Country star Granger Smith’s son, River, died in a drowning accident in a backyard pool in Georgetown, New York. In 2018, New Jersey saw a spike in drowning deaths, with 30 in the months of May and June alone, many of whom were children in backyard pools.

GREAT VISUALS: LIFEGUARDS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL TO DEMONSTRATE LIFESAVING TECHNIQUES, SWIMMERS OF ALL AGES HAVING SUMMER FUN AT LOCAL POOL

WHEN: Friday, August 9, 2019

TIME: 11AM

WHERE: Paramus Municipal Swimming Pool

Van Binsberger Blvd.

Paramus, NJ 07652

