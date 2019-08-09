Unique Opportunity to Live in Old Tappan, NJ Now Available by

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty Announces Stone Creek Farms -- Affordable New Construction in Affluent Bergen County Suburb

Old Tappan, NJ -- Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty/The Adamo Group announces affordable new construction in Old Tappan, NJ, ranked as one of the wealthiest towns in Northern New Jersey by the US. Census Data.

Broker Associate Attilio Adamo, a well-reputed trailblazer in marketing and selling luxury homes with Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, spearheaded the collaboration between a premier local builder, NV Custom Homes and private shareholders to create this a unique home buying opportunity in beautiful Old Tappan -- Stone Creek Farms.

Stone Creek Farms, an intimate boutique cul-de-sac of six custom designed homes, is now offering a menu of design styles to choose from including a Contemporary Farm-House, Hampton style, and Traditional Colonial. Homes range from 4,000-5,000+ square feet and are priced starting at $1.395M. All lots and home designs are fully customizable.

“This is an extremely rare opportunity for affordable new construction in one of the most sought-after towns in New Jersey,” says Adamo. “These distinctive homes and beautiful properties are very special. The builder has put a lot of time into creating a menu of homes and options that will make the process easy and enjoyable. They are selling fast and won’t last much longer.”

Located on the border of Rockland County, NY, Old Tappan is an idyllic “semirural” borough in Bergen County known for its rich history, open space, trees and quiet attractions. Old Tappan is in close proximity to New York City and features blue ribbon schools.

Attilio Adamo is New Jersey’s leading broker, based out of the Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty office in Closter, NJ and leads the company’s Distinctive Collection, which features homes selling for $1M and over. He has closed more than $60M in total sales volume in 2018 with over 70 closed transaction sides.

With 34 years in the industry, Adamo stands among the nation’s real estate elites, ranked as the #9 broker in the nation by Real Trends, a ranking of the top one-half percent of real estate professionals in the U.S. in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. He received this year’s #1 Team in Volume company-wide award by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, which includes a network of 12,000 independent sales associates and 360 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and The Bahamas. He has also been a multi-time recipient of NJAR Platinum Award and has earned the Emerald Elite Award from Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty for five years and was awarded the title of “Rand Legend.”

“Marketing and selling luxury homes is a very specialized area; there’s an art to it,” says Adamo. “Our group has mastered this art and that is why both luxury buyers and sellers seek us out.”

For more information about Stone Creek Farms, www.stonecreekfarmsnj.com, and contact Attilio Adamo by calling (201) 660-8800 or http://attilioadamo.randrealty.com/profile/my-bio.

About Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, founded in 1984, is the No. 1 real estate brokerage firm in the Greater Hudson Valley, with 28 offices serving Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties in New York, as well as Bergen, Passaic, and Morris Counties in New Jersey. Founded 35 years ago by Marsha Rand, Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty today includes more than 1,200 residential real estate sales associates, as well as a commercial real estate company, Rand Commercial; and also the Hudson United Group, which provides residential mortgage lending, title services, and commercial and residential insurance.

