Student Earns Internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering

Monday, August 12 2019 @ 04:52 PM EDT

Danbee (Sarah) Chae

“I am beyond thrilled to have been part of an eye-opening experience with Memorial Sloan Kettering,” Chae said. “It was a valuable opportunity, as it served as an important stepping stone toward my career goal.”

Bergen career counselor Margaret McLaughlin helped arrange the opportunity.

“When I received the call from Memorial Sloan Kettering inviting Bergen to participate, I was delighted for the College,” she said. “The COOL Scholars Program has existed for 15 years and this was the first time it was offered to any community college. We had 20 excellent applicants and Danbee was selected by the team at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Danbee was a wonderful candidate. She is friendly, very smart, dedicated and confident and the program has brought her one-step closer to her goal of becoming a physician.”

The COOL program educates students about the different types and presentations of cancer and teaches basic principles of cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment. Students participate in clinical observation, multidisciplinary conferences and one-on-one teaching with Memorial Sloan Kettering physicians. Students shadow physicians, providing them with hands-on exposure to the clinical management of cancer, including surgical, medical and radiation oncology consultations.

Chae, a natural science and math major with an expected May 2020 graduation, aspires to become a physician and wants to make significant changes in the medical field, citing her family friend’s struggle with cancer. She has participated in medical mission trips to India, Vietnam, and Cambodia and provided volunteer support to local medical centers, such as Englewood Health and the Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative. An honors student, Chae participates in Bergen’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the STEM Scholars Program.

COOL program participants attended a closing luncheon at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

