League of Women Voters of Northern Valley Welcomes New Board of Directors
and Announces Plans to Empower Voters for Fall Election(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; August 2, 2019) -- The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley (LWVNV) elected and installed its 2019-2020 board of directors and officers at its annual meeting.The nonprofit organization also outlined its plans to empower voters with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions in the next election in New Jersey on November 5, 2019. In 2020, the LWVNV will join the League of Women Voters of New Jersey and Leagues across the country in celebrating the League of Women Voters' centennial and the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920.
Board of Directors Installed
At the annual meeting, The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley welcomed its new board of directors. Nike Prieston-Bach (Leonia) and Lucy Heller (Park Ridge) were elected Co-Presidents. Vicki Sidrow (Fort Lee) and Fran Molnar (Tenafly) continued as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively. Vi Ruschman (Park Ridge) was elected Vice President of Membership. Joyce Luhrs (Leonia) was installed as Vice President of Marketing to lead the organization’s marketing efforts.
Members elected as directors to the board of directors include: Betty Frank and Lorraine Cohen (Englewood), Naomi Epstein (Demarest), Roberta Hass and Shirley Shapiro (Tenafly), and Anne Lander (Harrington Park). New directors joining the board are Sally Tayeb (Dumont) and Paige Botjer (Hillsdale). Sophie Heymann (Closter) continued as Chair of the Budget Committee.
Voters Service Education Campaign
On Tuesday, November 5, the election for all 80 seats in the New Jersey General Assembly takes place. As New Jersey is only one of seven state legislative chambers holding elections in 2019, the League of Women Voters of New Jersey will provide voter information about candidates running for office in the legislature and the League of Women Voters of Bergen County will provide information about candidates running for county offices. To prepare voters for the election at the local level, the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley plans to expand its Voters Service activities to ensure residents are registered to vote, know where to vote and can get to their polling place, and have information about the candidates.
The community based, non-partisan organization seeks volunteers who want to be engaged in the local elections in their communities. "We invite residents in the 27 municipalities our League covers to get involved in their local elections and contact us to help register voters, organize a Candidate's Forum, or create a Voter's Guide of questions and about candidates in their towns," said Nike Prieston Bach, Co-President, League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. "These actions will provide the citizenry with nonpartisan information about issues and candidates, especially in those municipalities with competitive elections."
Membership
Membership in the League is open to both men and women, who are at least sixteen years of age and supportive of its mission. The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley draws members from these 27 municipalities in Bergen County, New Jersey: Alpine, Bergenfield, Cliffside Park, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Edgewater, Emerson, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Haworth, Hillsdale, Leonia, Montvale, New Milford, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, River Vale, Tenafly, Washington Township and Woodcliff Lake.
For further information about the LWVNV, membership or to get involved in voter service activities, contact (201) 947-0756 or [email protected] Learn more about the League on the organization’s website at www.lwvbergen.org.
About League of Women Voters of Northern Valley
The League of Women Voters (LWV), a non-partisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The organization was an outgrowth of the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote. Today, the LWV operates at the state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues in all 50 states and in Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.
The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley was founded in 1946 as the League of Women Voters of Closter. By 1964, it included 11 municipalities in the Northern Valley and was renamed the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. The organization develops grassroots leadership and achieves widespread credibility because it is strictly nonpartisan. Throughout the year, a range of voters services and programs are provided, including candidates’ forums, registration drives, dissemination of nonpartisan information about candidates and issues, and public meetings to discuss current issues.
Photo Caption: The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley's board of directors attended a meeting to discuss the chapter's plans for 2019-2020.
Photo Credit: League of Women Voters of Northern Valley
