Valley Health System introduces Valley Walks - A Weekly Walk with a Doctor

Tuesday, August 13 2019 @ 10:22 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky typically spends her workdays caring for women with cancer. But on Thursday, September 12, Dr. Teplinsky, who serves as Head of Breast Medical Oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, will lace up her walking shoes to lead Valley Health System’s inaugural Valley Walks - A Weekly Walk with a Doctor.

Dr. Teplinsky developed this program in collaboration with Drs. Kariann Abbate and Benita Burke, two Valley Medical Group Cardiologists. These three founding members of Valley’s Cardio-Oncology program recognized the need for all patients to develop a healthy lifestyle, whether as part of an overall wellness strategy or while coping with chronic disease.

“We launched this program because we understand that talking care of yourself involves so much more than just taking pills,” said Dr. Burke.

The new program will feature a weekly walk, weather permitting, every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Veterans Field in Ridgewood, which is located behind the Ridgewood Public Library at 125 N Maple Ave. The walks will be led by Valley Health System doctors, who will offer health information to the assembled group of walkers and answer general questions. The walk will last approximately 30 minutes at a pace that is accommodating to all walkers. The first walk – led by Dr. Teplinsky – will focus on breast cancer prevention.

Dr. Teplinsky, known as @drteplinsky on Instagram, has a growing social media following and is the host of a podcast called INTERLUDE, where she features women who openly and poignantly discuss and share their cancer journeys with listeners.

“I look forward to meeting members of the community who want to start their day with an inspirational walk,” said Dr. Teplinsky. “Exercise in a group is terrific motivation, and gathering to do so can be a wonderful way to support each other. I look forward to seeing all the walkers. “

Please join Dr. Teplinsky as she launches Valley Walks - A Weekly Walk with a Doctor, on Thursday, September 12 at 7 a.m. Participants will meet at the Kasschau Bandshell at Veterans Field, which is located behind the Ridgewood Public Library at 125 N Maple Avenue in Ridgewood. Ample free parking is available behind the library.

Future weekly walks will cover such topics as stress management, headaches and migraines, cancer screening and heart disease.

For a complete list of upcoming health topics and to register for a walk, please visit ValleyHealth.com/ValleyWalks.

For more information, please call 201-634-5341.

Photo Caption: Medical oncologist Dr. EleonoraTeplinsky, and cardiologists Dr. Kariann Abbate and Dr. Benita Burke have launched Valley Walks — a Weekly Walk with a Doctor to encourage participants to develop a healthy lifestyle.

