Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgeon Michael J. Passeri, M.D., Joins Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care

Tuesday, August 13 2019 @ 10:26 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, NJ, August 13, 2019 — Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care is pleased to welcome Michael J. Passeri, M.S., M.D., to its surgical practice at The Valley Institute for Gastrointestinal Cancer. Dr. Passeri assumed his role on August 12, 2019.

Dr. Passeri is a board-certified surgeon with specialized training in both traditional and robotic surgical treatment of benign and malignant diseases of the liver, pancreas, and bile ducts. He also has expertise in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer and skin tumors, including malignant melanoma.

Dr. Passeri received his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his general surgery residency at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in New York. He completed his hepatopancreatobiliary surgery fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Passeri is a member of the American Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association and the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association.

The Valley Institute for Gastrointestinal Cancer is a multidisciplinary program for patients with cancers of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, bile ducts, small intestine, colon, and rectum. Its team of surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists works closely with primary care providers, gastroenterologists, and a patient's other providers to offer comprehensive, personalized care and innovative clinical trials. The surgical team’s laparoscopic and robotic surgical techniques result in less pain and quicker recovery.

“I am excited to join the surgical team at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care,” said Valley Medical Group physician Dr. Passeri. “I look forward to providing exceptional and compassionate care to my patients, as well as to collaborating with my new colleagues here in northern New Jersey.”

Dr. Passeri’s office is located at One Valley Health Plaza in Paramus, NJ. To make an appointment with Dr. Passeri, call 201-634-5547.

