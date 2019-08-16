Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters by

(Hackensack, New Jersey; August 15, 2019) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces the award of a $2,000 grant from the NNJCF's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund to Atlantic Home Care and Hospice's Camp Clover in Morristown, New Jersey. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey concentrates on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.



DeAnna Stark Pasciuto with her family

