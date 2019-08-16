Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 16 2019 @ 04:41 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 16 2019 @ 04:41 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters

    Share

(Hackensack, New Jersey; August 15, 2019) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces the award of a $2,000 grant from the NNJCF's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund to Atlantic Home Care and Hospice's Camp Clover in Morristown, New Jersey.  The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey concentrates on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.

 


DeAnna Stark Pasciuto with her family
The Fund remembers DeAnna Stark Pasciuto and contributes to qualified charitable organizations for cancer research, families touched by cancer, and scholarships for female student-athletes looking to pursue medical careers.  "I chose this organization because it serves children, like my own, whom have lost  a parent.  It offers them the opportunity to meet and make connections to children in similar circumstances and also brings grieving families together.  The camp is completely free for campers and staffed through volunteers.  I felt that the camp represents everything the Fund stands for and directly connects with both our mission and my late wife's giving and caring nature," said Michael Pasciuto, husband of the late DeAnna Stark Pasciuto and the Fund's advisor.

Camp Clover is a four-day bereavement camp for children located at Camp Riverbend in Warren, New Jersey.  The special camp is supported through donations and offered to youngsters in the first through eighth grades.  A supportive place is provided for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one in their lives.  

NNJCF Philanthropic Services

Throughout its 21 year history, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation serves the community and asks, What can we do together that we can't do alone?.  The NNJCF offers a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities.  Donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options provide donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact.

"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors connect with issues they care about.  These committed, civic-minded donors and their charitable interests are vital to the region and our communities' health and well-being," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts.  The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life.  The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608.  Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/nnjcf_artsbergen/ and Twitter @NNJCF.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost