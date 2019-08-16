Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters
(Hackensack, New Jersey; August 15, 2019) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces the award of a $2,000 grant from the NNJCF's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund to Atlantic Home Care and Hospice's Camp Clover in Morristown, New Jersey. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey concentrates on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.
Camp Clover is a four-day bereavement camp for children located at Camp Riverbend in Warren, New Jersey. The special camp is supported through donations and offered to youngsters in the first through eighth grades. A supportive place is provided for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one in their lives.
NNJCF Philanthropic Services
Throughout its 21 year history, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation serves the community and asks, What can we do together that we can't do alone?. The NNJCF offers a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities. Donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options provide donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact.
"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors connect with issues they care about. These committed, civic-minded donors and their charitable interests are vital to the region and our communities' health and well-being," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/nnjcf_artsbergen/ and Twitter @NNJCF.
