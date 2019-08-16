APPLEBEE’S NATIONWIDE DELIVERY HAS ARRIVED by

Thursday, August 15 2019 @ 04:48 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Order at Applebees.com for Craveable Goodness Delivered to Your Door Powered by DoorDash; Free Delivery through September 1

GLENDALE, Calif., WED. AUG 14 – Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar just made dining at home or on-the-go easier, more convenient and more flavorful with Applebee’s Delivery℠ available at participating restaurants nationwide.

Now, wherever you are, you can order online at Applebees.com or through the mobile app and Applebee’s Delivery, powered by DoorDash, will have your favorite mouthwatering Boneless Chicken Wings and Loaded Shrimp Fajitas delivered to your door hot and fresh. For those meals when you’re too tired to cook or just don’t want to pack the family in the car, Applebee’s Delivery has your back.

Applebee’s is celebrating the news in two big ways. First, hungry fans can take advantage of free delivery now through Sunday, September 1 when ordering Applebee’s Delivery.* And to commemorate Applebee’s new partnership with NBC Sports’ Football Night in America, free delivery will continue every Sunday throughout the football season (September 8 – December 29).

“This latest Applebee’s Delivery innovation allows our neighbors to enjoy their favorite Applebee’s dishes wherever they are,” said Scott Gladstone, vice president of strategy, off-premise and development at Applebee’s. “Within the casual dining category, we continue to be at the forefront of innovation in off-premise offerings, and will continue to look for ways to make enjoying our food available to our guests for any occasion. Plus, there is nothing more satisfying than having warm, delicious food delivered to you, wherever you are – with free delivery.”

If customers want to make a visit to one of Applebee’s restaurants but don’t have time to dine-in, order Applebee’s To Go® atwww.applebees.com. Or, gift a delicious meal to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations oronline.

For more information on what you can order through Applebee’s Delivery or our current specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

*Delivery availability and coverage varies by restaurant.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About DoorDash

Advertisement