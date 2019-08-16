Alzheimer’s New Jersey® Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate New Office in Oradell, NJ by

Thursday, August 15 2019 @ 04:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Wednesday, August 7, Alzheimer’s New Jersey®, the independent Garden State non-profit providing continuous hope and support for those battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in New Jersey, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new office location in Oradell, NJ. Local community members gathered to commemorate the occasion, including representatives from Senator Menendez’s office and Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi’s office.

The new Oradell location will serve as Alzheimer’s New Jersey’s Northern Regional Office and will be the focal point for outreach to northern New Jersey families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The new office represents Alzheimer’s New Jersey’s continued commitment to improve the quality of life for Bergen County Alzheimer’s caregivers and loved ones with the disease. This includes working to develop programs that address unmet needs while working with community-based organizations to develop new partnerships.

This year, Alzheimer’s New Jersey’s Northern Regional “Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s®” will be held at Bergen Community College in Paramus on October 27, 2019. This walk has been held for the past 17 years, and last year alone, 110 teams raised over $185,000. Alzheimer’s New Jersey hopes to exceed last year’s Northern Regional Walk totals with 100% of the funds raised benefitting New Jersey families. To register for the walk, please visit www.alznj.org.

Pictured (L-R): Shelley Steiner (Support Group Coordinator of Alzheimer’s New Jersey), Jeremy Julis (Deputy Director of Constituent Services, Senator Bob Menendez’s office), Alyssa Dawson (Chief of Staff for Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi), Fred Rohdieck (President of the Greater Paramus Chamber of Commerce), Kenneth Zaentz, CFRE (President and CEO OF Alzheimer’s New Jersey) and Jean Smith (Special Events Coordinator for Alzheimer’s New Jersey).

About Alzheimer’s New Jersey

Advertisement