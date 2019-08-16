Leading Woman-Owned IT Solutions Company, PKA Technologies, Establishes THEA Scholarship for Young Women by

Pursuing STEM Careers

PKA President & CEO Felise Katz Announces Three THEA Scholarship Recipients

Suffern, N.Y., August 15, 2019 – The movement to get more women into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers took a significant step forward today with the announcement from PKA Technologies of the first Technology Higher Education Achievement (THEA) Scholarships.

Erika Tan, a recent graduate of Freehold High School in New Jersey, will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study computer science. She received a $500 scholarship. Mariia Kerimova, a computer science major at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, received a $1,000 scholarship and Anisha Shin, a sophomore studying computer engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, received a $1,500 scholarship.

“We want these exemplary young women to excel in their studies and become future leaders in technology,” said Katz. “It is too easy to become discouraged in male-dominated STEM-related industries. We hope the THEA Scholarship will encourage our winners to remain steadfast and persist through any roadblocks or obstacles.”

The THEA Scholarship is awarded in three categories: high school, community college, and a four-year college/university. Tan, Kerimova, and Shin were selected from 23 applicants based on their GPA, passion for technology, leadership qualities, and the persuasiveness of a 500-word essay.

“‘Every day is treat day! When I took a programming class freshman year, it not only opened the great world of computer science to me but also a fascinating new career path,” said Tan. “Writing code, debugging, solving problems—it was something that I could treat myself with and feel productive at the same time! I’ve also learned to apply this concept of treating myself to help me through the tough times: to pursue my passion for technology and keep improving myself.”

“I was very glad to find out about the PKA Tech THEA Scholarship because as an international student [from Ukraine], who has to pay a higher price for college credits and constantly work harder in a foreign environment, it can be a great help and encourages me to contribute more,” said Kerimova. “I truly appreciate that PKA Tech supports women in IT and provides students an opportunity to develop.”

“With the skills and knowledge acquired at Stevens Institute of Technology, I intend to advance the devices and software available to help individuals with special needs communicate and interact with the world,” said Shin. “The THEA Scholarship will help me achieve the academic and career objectives I have set by reducing my stress over financial burdens and allowing me to focus my time and energy on accomplishing my goals.”

THEA Scholarships will be awarded annually. Katz funded this inaugural round of scholarships with a personal contribution. PKA plans to grow the scholarship fund donations in the coming years – allowing the company to increase the award amounts and the number of female recipients.



About PKA Technologies

PKA Technologies, Inc., a certified woman-owned business enterprise (W/BE) has been supplying IT Solutions, Products, and Services for numerous organizations across diverse business sectors since 1996. Fortune 50 companies, K12/Higher Education Institutions, small to midsize businesses, and State and Local Government Agencies turn to PKA for Enterprise-Class Solutions and Technologies. PKA has forged strong alliances with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Intel, and other industry leaders, and is committed to the highest levels of customer services and their clients’ success. Please click here to learn more about PKA Technologies.

