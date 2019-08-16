Valley’s Critical Care Units Recognized with Beacon Awards for Excellence by

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, August 14, 2019 – The Valley Hospital is proud to announce that all four adult critical care units – Intensive Care, Coronary Care, Cardiac Surgery, and Intermediate Care – have once again received the Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) in 2019. For patients and their families, the Beacon Award signifies exceptional care through evidence-based practice and improved outcomes.

Valley’s Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit (CSICU) received the Gold-Level Beacon Award — the Beacon Award’s highest distinction — and is the only Gold-Level CSICU in New Jersey. Valley’s Coronary Care, Intermediate Care and Intensive Care units received the Silver-Level Beacon Award. This is the fifth time that Valley’s critical care units have received this prestigious designation.

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with a gold, silver or bronze designation meet national criteria consistent with Magnet Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

“We are delighted that all four of our critical care units have once again been recognized with Beacon Awards for Excellence,” said Ann Marie Leichman, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Valley. “For our patient and families, the Beacon Award signifies exceptional care and acknowledges our nurses for their clinical expertise. It also demonstrates that we provide a positive and supportive work environment.”

In addition, Valley’s NICU also holds a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

“Receiving a Beacon Award for Excellence demonstrates a team’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and families, said Megan Brunson, MSN, RN, CNL-CSC, President of AACN. “These dedicated healthcare professionals join other members of our exceptional community of nurses who set the standard for optimal patient care.”

