Valley Recognized for Consumer Loyalty by

Friday, August 16 2019 @ 08:38 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, August 16, 2019 — Valley was recently named to the 2019 NRC Health Top 100 Consumer Loyalty list for garnering a high degree of loyalty from their patient populations. Valley is the only hospital in Bergen County to be featured on the list.

Created by NRC Health, a national research corporation focused on health care, the Consumer Loyalty Awards are the first and only loyalty-based hospital rankings in the U.S. Valley was selected based on results from NRC Health’s Market Insights survey, the largest database of healthcare consumer responses in the country. NRC Health surveys more than 310,000 households in the contiguous U.S., measuring their engagement with healthcare brands in their communities.

Organizations that received the Consumer Loyalty Award and placement on the Top 100 List scored exceedingly well on NRC Health’s Loyalty Index which measured several aspects of consumer loyalty, including engagement, access, brand recognition, experience and reputation.

“We are proud to have been identified as a trusted hospital by our patients, families and consumers,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “One of our top priorities is collaborating with our patients and their families to provide high-quality, compassionate care that best meets their needs.”

“Valley and the other outstanding healthcare facilities included in the Consumer Loyalty Awards list are leading the way toward a new elevated standard for the patient and consumer experience,” said Brian Wynne, Vice President and General Manager at NRC Health. “This award recognition is a reflection of the trust Valley has built with its patient communities, and speaks to the exceptional work being done by them to provide compassionate care and inspire consumer loyalty.”

Organizations that were recognized were publicly announced at the 25th Annual NRC Health Symposium held in Nashville, Tennessee from August 14–16, 2019. A complete list of winners can be found at: https://nrchealth.com/NRCHealthTop100Loyalty.

