Friday, August 16 2019 @ 04:41 PM EDT
Friday, August 16 2019 @ 04:41 PM EDT
Pedestrian struck (Fatal)

On Saturday  August 10, 2019 at 20:57hrs. the Paramus Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on State Highway #4 between Forest Avenue and Kinderkamack Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 36 year old male, of Wappinger Falls, New York, was crossing south on State Highway #4 West and was struck in the center lane of the highway by a 2013 Subaru and then run over by a 2007 Chrysler.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately performed by arriving Paramus Police officers, the pedestrian Ryan O’Keefe,  Dob: 04/24/1983 was immediately transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Paramus Police Traffic Safety Unit and Detectives of the Paramus Police Department. The Paramus Police Department was also assisted by Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office.

 

No Complaints in regards to this incident have been issued.

We remind all pedestrians that Pedestrian bridges allow for pedestrians and bicyclists to safely cross a busy road without conflicts.

 

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353
