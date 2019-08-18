Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Named LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Awards Bergen New Bridge Top Score, Lauds “Equitable and Inclusive Care”

(Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, with a perfect score of 100, has achieved the designation of "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019.

The Healthcare Equality Index is used by LGBTQ+ patients and their families to find facilities that provide equitable and inclusive care. Bergen New Bridge is 1 of only 25 healthcare facilities in New Jersey and 1 of only 406 in the Country to achieve this designation. 2019 is the first year the Medical Center applied for and received this recognition.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community. Bergen New Bridge joins them in striving to ensure the healthcare and emotional needs of this community is met with empathy and understanding. The HEI 2019 scoring criteria included a higher benchmark threshold that requires participating facilities to demonstrate they offered at least one company-wide health insurance plan that affirmatively provides transgender-inclusive coverage to qualify for the top score of 100.

“Maintaining an inclusive, welcoming, and compassionate environment for our patients, long term care residents, staff, and all the communities we serve is essential to our mission,” said Deborah Visconi, President and Chief Executive Officer for Bergen New Bridge. “It is validating that the work we do every day, putting actions to words, is acknowledged and recognized by achieving leader designation with a perfect score,” said Visconi. “I could not be prouder of this impressive achievement which underscores the dedication of everyone at Bergen New Bridge in striving to meet the needs of all who come through our doors seeking safe, equitable, and compassionate health care.”

“The health care facilities that participate in HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index are making clear that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients. Going beyond inclusive non-discrimination policies, these health care facilities are adopting best practices in the areas of LGBTQ patient care and support, employee policies and benefits, and LGBTQ patient and community engagement. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all,” said HRC President Alphonso David.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

