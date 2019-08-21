Medicated Assisted Treatment Services by

New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) announces the establishment of Medicated Assisted Treatment (MAT) and wrap around services for all interested clients, who are battling Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and alcoholism. MAT is a nationally recognized “best practice” in addiction treatment.

Recognizing that the newly released from incarceration are 129 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose within the first two weeks of prison release than the average American, NJRC works quickly to link clients to intensive clinical services upon release from incarceration. Each patient will be referred to a community provider and will continue maintenance treatment (MAT) on a regular basis as determined by clinical need. The patient’s treatment will be reevaluated and updated as needed. Each patient will remain in the program and receive services for minimum of 6-12 months with continued support provided beyond that, as required.

During this time, each participant will continue to receive MAT, opioid- maintenance therapy and addiction counseling as required. In addition, through the local reentry site patients will be linked to all other reentry services as needed- such as treatment for any mental, physical or behavioral co-occurring disorder: community based services such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA): training and employment, housing referrals, and legal assistance: and all wrap around services offered by NJRC.

MAT providers include Rutgers University Medical Center, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, Care Plus New Jersey, CPC Behavioral HealthCare, Ocean Mental Health Services, and Trinitas Regional Hospital.

In addition, the NJRC has previously partnered with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) to provide for basic medical care to combat Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes and HIV, as well as other pressing medical needs.

NJRC also offers blood screenings for Comprehensive Blood Chemistry, Cholesterol, Iron, Diabetes, Hepatitis, Prostate Cancer, Syphilis, Herpes, HIV, CGX testing for hereditary cancers as well as PGX testing for drug and medication sensitivity.

NJRC has registered 60 clients for MAT as of June 2019.

About the New Jersey Reentry Corporation

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) provides critically needed services to court involved individuals, including persons having served the maximum sentence in state prison, state prison parolees, county jail probationers, Drug Court participants and persons leaving federal prisons.

NJRC’s services include linking clients to: addiction treatment (detoxification, residential treatment, intensive outpatient, outpatient, and providing Medication Assisted Treatment), structured sober housing, job training and employment, driver licenses restoration and legal services, and healthcare (medical, mental health, and behavioral).

Clients receive individualized clinical assessment and treatment plans that address essential health needs to become “work ready.” NJRC's pro bono legal services program screens and provides clients assistance with state identification and driver’s license restoration. NJRC then assists in securing employment for their clients with private and public employers who are “background-friendly.”

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has 6,000 clients statewide with a rearrest rate of 19.7% and reincarceration rate of less than 10%, and an employment rate of 54%. NJRC operates a statewide network of nine reentry sites in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic, and Union Counties.

