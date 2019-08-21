Valley Recognized as LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation by

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, August 19, 2019 — For a second consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has been awarded the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation for earning a top score for their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

Valley’s “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation was awarded in the 12th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Valley received the top score of 100 for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in four areas: Non-Discrimination and Staff Training, Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, Patient and Community Engagement.

“Valley is proud to be designated as an LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader for a second consecutive year,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “It is our priority to deliver high-quality, inclusive healthcare and employment opportunities to all members of our community.”

To earn the distinction “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader,” hospitals have to receive a top score in each section. The HEI 2019 scoring criteria includes a higher benchmark, requiring participating facilities to demonstrate that they offered at least one company-wide health insurance plan that affirmatively provides transgender-inclusive coverage in order to earn the top score of 100.

“The health care facilities that participate in HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index are making clear that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients,” said Alphonso David, President of HRC. “Going beyond inclusive non-discrimination policies, these health care facilities are adopting best practices in the areas of LGBTQ patient care and support, employee policies and benefits, and LGBTQ patient and community engagement.”

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation/HRC:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Photo caption: The Valley Hospital has been designated as a “2019 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

