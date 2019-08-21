RED CROSS BABYSITTERS CERTIFICATION CLASS
Due to popularity, Ridgewood Parks and Recreation has added another Red Cross Babysitters Training certification class to be held in October.
This 6-hour course helps babysitters identify safety problems, choose safe and age-appropriate toys, perform first aid, learn diapering and feeding techniques, handle bedtime issues and more.
Each participant will receive a certification of completion and the following:
The American Red Cross Babysitter's Training Handbook
An Emergency Reference Guide for common emergencies
A training CD-ROM which provides tools to help create a resume and organize babysitting jobs. Also included is an activity book with games, crafts and songs.
Ages 11 to 15 years old
Wednesday, October 9th
6 hours - 8:30 am to 3:00 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$115 - includes all materials (non-residents $125)
Please bring a bag lunch (NUT-free) and beverage
Registration can be made online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. Our registration flyer is attached for your convenience.
Please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.
