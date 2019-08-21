Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, August 21 2019 @ 10:12 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, August 21 2019 @ 10:12 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

RED CROSS BABYSITTERS CERTIFICATION CLASS

Due to popularity, Ridgewood Parks and Recreation has added another Red Cross Babysitters Training certification class to be held in October.

This 6-hour course helps babysitters identify safety problems, choose safe and age-appropriate toys, perform first aid, learn diapering and feeding techniques, handle bedtime issues and more.

Each participant will receive a certification of completion and the following:

The American Red Cross Babysitter's Training Handbook

An Emergency Reference Guide for common emergencies

A training CD-ROM which provides tools to help create a resume and organize babysitting jobs.  Also included is an activity book with games, crafts and songs.

Ages 11 to 15 years old
Wednesday, October 9th
6 hours - 8:30 am to 3:00 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$115 - includes all materials  (non-residents $125)
Please bring a bag lunch (NUT-free) and beverage

Registration can be made online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ.  Our registration flyer is attached for your convenience.

Please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

 

  RED CROSS BABYSITTERS CERTIFICATION CLASS
