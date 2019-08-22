Care Plus Foundation Holds “Golfers Give Back” to Benefit Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment by

PARAMUS, NJ – The Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), will be holding its eighth annual “Golfers Give Back” charitable Golf Outing on Monday, September 16, 2019, at White Beeches Country Club in Haworth, NJ, to benefit individuals and families receiving services at CarePlus.

“Golfers Give Back” is a valuable fundraising avenue for the Foundation, demonstrating the mission to support programs and services of CarePlus, providing education, advocacy and outreach to increase access to care and decrease the stigma of mental health. All proceeds will go directly toward the Foundation’s mission to improve access to care and treatment for individuals and families affected by the diseases of mental illness and addiction.

“As a not-for-profit and community-based provider, CarePlus has been the driving force behind innovative solutions solving some of the biggest challenges surrounding mental and behavioral health treatment and services, serving as a national model for integrated care,” explained Jeremy Piccini, Esq., Vice Chair of the CarePlus Board of Trustees, and event co-chair. “With dwindling state and federal funding for behavioral healthcare, private funding in the form of charitable giving and community support is absolutely essential for CarePlus to continue to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the continuum of care within the communities it serves.”

Proceeds from “Golfers Give Back” benefit those served by CarePlus by providing:

Supportive funding for access to treatment programs and services

Housing and medication assistance

Educational and professional development scholarships

Advocacy and community education

Transportation fund for shared ride services and program vehicles

Recently the Foundation launched the new Transportation fund in an effort to remove a major obstacle to care that 3.6 million Americans face annually. The CarePlus Transportation Fund was established to serve individuals who do not have a vehicle or have a disability that prevents them from driving by helping to provide vehicles for programs and supporting innovative approaches such as CarePlus’ partnership with UberHealth.

“Through consistent advocacy, community education and fundraising, the Foundation offers supportive opportunities to those facing financial hardships, helping to remove major obstacles to care and treatment,” Piccini concluded.

The golf outing includes breakfast before the shotgun start, an 18-hole course, golf cart access, and a barbeque lunch. The event continues into the evening with a cocktail party, dinner, awards, a silent auction, a tricky tray and a 50/50 raffle.

Major sponsors for the event include Presenting Sponsor: Bergen New Bridge Medical Center; as well as Gold Sponsors: Accredited Lock Supply Co., Bertone & Piccini LLP, Netsmart Technologies, Roy W. Walters & Associates, and Robert Brown from Digital Voice Network.

In addition to sponsorship opportunities, individuals can participate by golfing, attending the cocktail party and dinner, or purchasing 50/50 tickets. All payment options are available online: http://www.CarePlusNJ.org/2019Golf/

The CarePlus Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Any questions regarding the event should be directed to the Foundation office at 201-986-5070.



About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

About CarePlus Foundation

Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“CarePlus Foundation”), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services provided by of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries. Since its inception in 1998, the mission of the foundation has been to support programs and services that help provide care and support for individuals affected by mental illness, as well as education and outreach to decrease the stigma of the disease. Employing a comprehensive approach to decreasing the stigma of mental illness, the foundation specializes in providing direct support, advocacy, and community involvement. All proceeds directly benefit CarePlus clients through medication aide, housing support, services, training, and educational scholarships. To learn more about the CarePlus Foundation, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/about/careplus-nj-foundation/.

