Applebee's Locations in New Jersey Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer with Special Labor Day Freebie for Kids

Thursday, August 22 2019

Neighborhood Grill & Bar to End Summer with a Kids Eat Free Promotion on Labor Day

Allendale, NJ (August 13, 2019) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® is inviting families throughout New Jersey to visit their neighborhood location and celebrate the unofficial end of summer with a special Kids Eat Free promotion on Labor Day.*

Families who dine-in at their local Applebee’s on Monday, September 2nd and mention this offer will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, including cheesy pizzas and creamy grilled chicken alfredo. Children can also select either milk, chocolate milk, lemonade, orange juice, apple juice, or soda to drink and each kids’ meal will also be accompanied by their choice of a side dish.*

While children are enjoying their delicious meal, adults can enjoy their favorites, too! From loaded chicken fajitas, BBQ brisket tacos or the Quesadilla Burger, which is currently being offered for only $7.99 and served with unlimited French fries, there is something for everyone.

“Summer provides the opportunity for families to make incredible memories, such as sharing laughs at their local Applebee’s over dinner,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s of New Jersey. “We want families to enjoy a fun meal together before summer comes to an end, the school year starts and schedules are hectic and are looking forward to offer our Kids Eat Free promotion this Labor Day.”

The Labor Day Kids Eat Free promotion is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island. In New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises starting at 11 AM on Monday, September 2.

*This promotion consists of one free kids entrée with the purchase of one adult entrée.

*This offer is available for dine-in guests only.

* Excludes tax and gratuity.

*Limited to two children per adult.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

