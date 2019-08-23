Free Trial Classes at The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC’s Open House Sept. 4-5 by

Thursday, August 22 2019 @ 12:48 PM EDT

News & Views

Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents Free Trial Classes at The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC’s Open House Sept. 4-5

(Englewood, New Jersey-Aug. 22, 2019) The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC invites children, preteens, teens and adults to its Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5 for FREE trial classes. New and returning students can participate in music, theater and dance classes for all ages, levels and abilities.

This is a great opportunity for prospective students to meet our prestigious faculty members and find the right fit for their artistic ambitions. If students decide to sign up for a Fall class, they can receive 10% off by paying in full by Sept. 6.

The Early Childhood program includes: Twinkle Toes for Tots (Ages 3-5), Jazzy Movers (Ages 3-5), Early Childhood Music (Ages 3mos-4), Dancing Tots (Ages 3-4) and Creative Drama Tots.

The Dance program includes classes for all ages in Classical Ballet, Jazz, Horton, Contemporary, Afro- Modern, Hip Hop, Tap and Acro. The school also offers Pre-Professional tracks for the serious-minded dancer and has a Pre-Pro Dance Ensemble, which gives dancers added opportunities to perform in New York City and throughout the local community.

The Theater program includes classes for different ages in Acting & Improvisation, Musical Theater, Theater Dance and Acting Technique.

In addition to the Vocal Academy, the Music program offers private lessons in Bass, Cello, Drums, Guitar, Piano, Violin, Voice, and Music Production: Logic & Pro Tools.

There are chances to win prizes and bergenPAC concert tickets. Registration is required to attend a class, so view the full schedule and sign up at https://www.bergenpac.org/education/openhouse

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Lebled

