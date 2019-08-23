Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Commemorates 9/11 with a Remembrance Ceremony by

Thursday, August 22 2019

Posted in News & Views

The ceremony will be held on September 11th at 1 p.m. at the Medical Center’s September 11th Memorial site, which was funded by Medical Center employees, supporters, and the hospital’s foundation in 2004. This site is the only one of its kind that lists the names of every person lost. The ceremony is open to all who wish to attend.

“We come together on this date each year to fulfill our promise to ‘never forget’. This ceremony, its meaning and its inclusive nature remind us that we are all one, and even egregious and senseless acts of violence will never erase the memory of those we lost. It is that memory which reinforces the courage, resilience, and love we continue to embrace as a nation,” said Deborah Visconi, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO. “I am proud of our memorial site and of our commitment to this ceremony each year. I welcome all those who wish to attend our ceremony to join us and honor those we lost that day in 2001.”

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

