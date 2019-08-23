Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, August 23 2019 @ 07:11 AM EDT
Friday, August 23 2019 @ 07:11 AM EDT
C2 Education Moving to New Location in Paramus on Wednesday, August 28

Paramus, NJ,  August 26, 2019 – C2 Education (C2), the nation’s premier network of subject tutoring, SAT®, ACT®, and PSAT® test prep, and college admissions counseling centers will be moving the Paramus Center to a new location on August 28th just steps from its current location at 175 Route 4 West.

The new location is nearly double the size of the current location in order to accommodate the demand for C2’s services.   “The Paramus community has truly supported C2 Education just as we have helped so many area students achieve their academic goals over the past 13 years,” said Center Director Horace Boswell. “Now, local families will have a terrific new facility where they can bring their children to receive the area’s finest tutoring, test prep, and college counseling services.”

C2 Paramus has helped students gain acceptance to their dream colleges all around the country including Harvard, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Emory, Carnegie Mellon, University of California – Santa Barbara, University of Florida, Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern University, University of Texas – Austin as well as closer to home at Columbia, Yale, and NYU. 

Families and students interested in learning more about the new location can visit the center, call 201-843-1456, or go online to www.c2educate.com/locations/paramus-nj.

About C2 Education

C2 Education (www.C2education.com) was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students offering private tutoring programs from their dorm room. Now one of the nation’s leading Tutoring, Test Prep, and College Admissions Counseling organizations, the company has grown to over 180 centers nationwide serving over 14,000 students and their families. C2 utilizes a unique approach that combines individualized instruction, customized curriculum, and dedicated education experts that helps students on the path to their dream college. C2 Education is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/c2education.
