Sky’s the Limit at Bergen Observatory

Saturday, August 24 2019 @ 11:30 AM EDT

The sun, as seen through a solar telescope during the 2017 eclipse photographed by science faculty.

PARAMUS, N.J. – This fall, members of Bergen Community College’s science faculty will host free public viewings and observations of celestial objects on Friday evenings in the Emil Buehler Trust Observatory located in the Technology Education Center, 400 Paramus Road at the main campus.

From Friday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Nov. 1, viewings will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.; from Friday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Dec. 13, viewings take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the observatory will not operate Friday, Nov. 29. In the event of inclement weather, cancellations for public viewings will be posted at facebook.com/EmilBuehlerTrustObservatory or facebook.com/BergenCommunityCollege.

The observatory supports science and astronomy instruction and features two five-meter diameter observatory domes and three 16-inch Meade LX-200 fully automated telescopes. The telescopes are each equipped with state-of-the-art SBIG XT-8 CCD cameras, which enable the scopes to capture detailed digital imagery. Two of the telescopes are permanently mounted in the domes atop the Center.

Since its opening in 2003 through a $288,875 grant from the Emil Buehler Trust, the observatory has served the community at large and the needs of Bergen students participating in astronomy classes.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

