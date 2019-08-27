NJ DMHAS Awards CarePlus Over One Million Dollars in Grant Funding Expansion for Addiction Recovery Support Services by

Monday, August 26 2019 @ 11:29 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, N.J. (August 26, 2019) –Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announce the NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) has awarded CarePlus an expansion of over one million dollars in grant funding to provide case management and peer recovery support to individuals coping with opioid use disorders in three Northern New Jersey counties. The funding has been allocated through the Support Team for Addiction Recovery (STAR) program that DMHAS is expanding throughout the State.

CarePlus has supported the Bergen County STAR program since 2017, providing the case management component of the program. The expanded funding will allow CarePlus to provide the full spectrum of STAR services in Passaic, Morris and Warren counties, including both case management and peer recovery support. With a footprint in the six northern counties through the Family Support Center, CarePlus is well equipped to also serve families affected by opioid use disorders.

The STAR program was developed by the NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to address the high rates of recidivism and relapse among individuals who cycle in and out of treatment for opioid use disorders. The STAR program will aid in the State of New Jersey’s goal to address the opioid crisis by removing barriers to care, increasing access to treatment, addressing gaps in social support services, and reducing opioid overdose related deaths through the provision of prevention, intervention, treatment and support for those with opioid use disorder and their families. The services delivered through the STAR program will enable those with opioid use disorder to establish meaningful recovery and lead a self-directed life.

“The lives of countless individuals coping with opioid use disorder will be changed through the expanded funding and further implementation of the STAR program,” said Joseph Masciandaro, President and CEO at CarePlus. “This initiative will help us substantially increase the volume of vital addition recovery support services we are able to provide to the surrounding community and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those afflicted with this disease.”

Through a team-based approach, CarePlus Case Managers and Recovery Specialists will ensure individuals receive the support they need to reach their recovery goals. Case Managers will address concrete needs of each individual, including housing stability, employment, or access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Recovery Specialists will provide peer coaching to empower individuals to engage in their personal recovery and improve their overall health and wellness.

As a pioneer in integrated primary, behavioral health and addiction services, CarePlus offers a holistic approach to addiction recovery and seamless access to wraparound support services. CarePlus also operates as one of New Jersey’s designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), which are nationally selected and certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as best practice providers. The CCBHC model has removed major barriers for providers across the nation and has increased access to comprehensive care and treatment. Earlier this year, CarePlus expanded their addiction recovery services further by establishing an outpatient detox program as a part of the complete continuum of outpatient addiction services at its headquarters in Paramus, N.J.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

Advertisement