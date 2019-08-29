Young Women Participate in a Toilet Bowl Installation During the American Standard Tools & Tiaras Event on August 27th by

Wednesday, August 28 2019 @ 07:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

American Standard, part of LIXIL Americas, held a Tools & Tiaras event at their headquarters on August 27 in Piscataway, New Jersey. American Standard employees were on hand along with camp Founder, Judaline Cassidy, showing camp participants that plumbing is a viable career option for women and girls, and jobs have no genders. #girlsatwork

