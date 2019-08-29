Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 02:47 PM EDT
Young Women Participate in a Toilet Bowl Installation During the American Standard Tools & Tiaras Event on August 27th

American Standard, part of LIXIL Americas, held a Tools & Tiaras event at their headquarters on August 27 in Piscataway, New Jersey. American Standard employees were on hand along with camp Founder, Judaline Cassidy, showing camp participants that plumbing is a viable career option for women and girls, and jobs have no genders. #girlsatwork

For more information on Tools & Tiaras, visit www.tools&tiaras.org.
