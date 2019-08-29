Tackle Kids Cancer Benefits from Partnership with PGA TOUR at THE NORTHERN TRUST FedExCup Playoffs event by

Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 09:34 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(August 27, 2019) ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health was pleased to partner with THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR tournament held August 7-11, 2019 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey in support of Tackle Kids Cancer — a philanthropic initiative of the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancers.

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs and featured many of the world’s top golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and others.

Patrick Reed defeated one of the toughest fields in golf to win the tournament, but he wasn't the only champion that weekend. "The PGA TOUR has a culture of giving, donating net proceeds from its events to charity," noted Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are very fortunate to have this organization as our ally in our quest to improve our understanding and treatment of pediatric cancers so that more children with cancer can live longer, better lives. We congratulate Patrick Reed and thank the many players and caddies who took the time to interact with our young patients during the round. All of the kids became golf fans that weekend."

Six pediatric cancer patients—also known as Most Valiant Patients (MVPs)—from Hackensack Meridian Health and their siblings served as Honorary Flag Bearers on the 17th hole during the tournament, holding the flag after the caddy removed it and receiving signed golf balls, gloves and other memorabilia from the professional golfers. Those attending the tournament could also donate to Tackle Kids Cancer at an onsite booth and learn about pediatric cancer while playing the Chippo Challenge, a cornhole-style backyard golf game. Hackensack Meridian Health is also the Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST.

One MVP, 9-year-old Megan More, received the surprise of a lifetime from her favorite professional golfer, Dustin Johnson. The No. 2 ranked golfer in the world surprised “Mighty Meg” and her twin brother, Brendan, by inviting them to walk alongside him inside the ropes during the pro-am on Wednesday, August 7. The duo accompanied the 2017 champion of THE NORTHERN TRUST and 21-time PGA TOUR winner for an entire hole, and Megan even had a chance to hit a putt. Click here to watch.

"Tackle Kids Cancer has been honored to be the Official Charity Partner of THE NORTHERN TRUST since 2016. Taking part in an official PGA TOUR event gives us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be ‘inside the ropes' and provides our organization with a global stage to talk about the need for pediatric cancer research," explained Amy Glazer, executive director of Development at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Tackle Kids Cancer at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.

The Tackle Kids Cancer program raises money for critical research and programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health children’s hospitals: Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. The Children’s Cancer Institute was the first center in New Jersey to offer innovative CAR T-cell immunotherapy for pediatric patients. Funds raised at the event help to expand innovative treatment options at the Children’s Cancer Institute.

For more information about Tackle Kids Cancer, please visit www.tacklekidscancer.org.

Photo caption:

Nine-year-old Megan More and her twin brother, Brendan, meet Megan’s favorite golf pro, Dustin Johnson, at THE 2019 NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR tournament. Megan served as an honorary flag bearer along with other MVPs from Tackle Kids Cancer, the official charity of THE NORTHERN TRUST.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Advertisement