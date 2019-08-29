Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 02:47 PM EDT
Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 02:47 PM EDT
RIDGEWOOD RECREATION ADULT COOKING CLASS - ANNIE'S ARTISANAL COOKERY - EASY SHEET PAN MEALS

Join Annmarie Loffredo for a fall session featuring how to make healthy, tasty and easy dinners on your sheet pan with virtually no clean up.

Menu highlights include:

Lemon Garlic Chicken with Asparagus and Purple Potatoes
Shrimp Stir Fry
Beef Fajita with Peppers and Onions
Apple Cider Glazed Pork with Roasted Broccoli
Mediterranean Turkey Meatballs with Chickpeas, Roasted Cauliflower and Yogurt Sauce
Beet Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 Delicious Recipes Every Class:

Mondays, 12 noon to 2 pm
3 sessions – October 7, (no 14), 21 and 28
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$75 fee - includes all materials ($85 non-residents)
(Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs)

Space is limited so please register early, either online via CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ  07450 (check/cash).  Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

