RIDGEWOOD RECREATION ADULT COOKING CLASS - ANNIE'S ARTISANAL COOKERY - EASY SHEET PAN MEALS

Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 10:37 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Menu highlights include:

Lemon Garlic Chicken with Asparagus and Purple Potatoes

Shrimp Stir Fry

Beef Fajita with Peppers and Onions

Apple Cider Glazed Pork with Roasted Broccoli

Mediterranean Turkey Meatballs with Chickpeas, Roasted Cauliflower and Yogurt Sauce

Beet Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 Delicious Recipes Every Class:



Mondays, 12 noon to 2 pm

3 sessions – October 7, (no 14), 21 and 28

The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$75 fee - includes all materials ($85 non-residents)

(Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs)

Space is limited so please register early, either online via CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (check/cash). Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

