Arrest for Possession of Stolen Auto in Paramus

Friday, August 30 2019 @ 12:55 PM EDT

On Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 2:55 am, Paramus Police Officer William Stallone observed a 2011, Nissan SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Route 17 south in the area of Linwood Avenue. Stallone also observed that the two occupants of the vehicle were wearing ski masks. He attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated and continued on Route 17 south and then onto the Garden State Parkway southbound. A computer check of the car revealed that it was reported stolen from Elizabeth, NJ

The vehicle continued on the Parkway south, then attempted to escape onto GS Parkway Exit 147, in East Orange. At this time, the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed. The driver of the vehicle later identified as Tyquan Boulware fled on foot but was caught by Paramus Officer Michael Mordaga. The passenger of the car identified as Henry Tazwell attempted to hide after the crash and was captured by Paramus Officer William Stallone and Officer Timothy Reed. The Paramus Police Department was assisted by the Clifton Police Department, New Jersey State Police and the East Orange Police Department.

The two suspects were placed under arrest and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked and processed. Both suspects were remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Both subjects were arrested and charged on August 30, 2019 with:

Possession of Stolen Vehicle 2C: 20-7

Eluding Police 2C: 29-2B

