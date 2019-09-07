Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 07 2019 @ 09:31 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 07 2019 @ 09:31 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Alzheimer’s New Jersey® Releases Schedule of September Community Education Programs

New Jersey-based Non-profit to Host Programs to Support Individuals and Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias    

Roseland, NJ (August XX, 2019) – Alzheimer’s New Jersey®, the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous hope and support for those battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in New Jersey’s local communities, is proud to announce today a full slate of community education programs in the month of September.These programs are designed to educate individuals and families who are being impacted by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the resources to cope with and manage the different stages of the disease. All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required and available online at www.alznj.org.

 

Below please find a comprehensive schedule of the September Community Education Programs:

 

 

Alzheimer’s 101

Examine the stress that comes as a result of caregiving and learn strategies to cope with the stress and live a healthier lifestyle. 

 

Somerset, NJ

September 10, 2019 – 10:00 AM

The Oscar & Ella Wilf Campus

for Senior Living Education & Resource Center

350 Demott Ln.

Somerset, NJ 08873

 

             Hackensack, NJ

             September 24, 2019 – 6:00 AM

             Center for Brain Health & Dementia –

             Hackensack Meridian

             360 Essex St.Roseland, NJ 07068

             Hackensack, NJ 07601

 

              Roseland, NJ                                                                          

              September 26, 2019 – 10:00 PM                                              

              Alzheimer’s New Jersey Headquarters                                 

              425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203                                                              

              Roseland, NJ 07086                                                                             

                                                                                                    

Visiting the Person with Alzheimer’s Disease

As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, visiting may become increasingly difficult. This program provides practical techniques to enhance visiting; helping participants find new ways to communicate and interact throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Iselin, NJ

September 16, 2019 – 11:00 AM

Five Branches Senior Center

1 Brown Ave.

Iselin, NJ 08830

 

Coping with Caregiver Stress

This program examines caregiver stress and offers coping strategies to become a healthier caregiver.                                              

Monroe Township, NJ

September 18, 2019 – 7:00 PM

Parker Adult Day Care

200 Overlook Dr

Monroe Township, NJ 08831

 

Communication Tips and Techniques in Alzheimer’s Disease

As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, people with the disease lose their ability to use words to communicate. Learn how to enhance communication at each stage of the disease.

 

Clifton, NJ

September 19, 2019 – 1:00 PM

The Gallen Institute

155 Hazel St.

Clifton, NJ 07011

 

Coping with Behavior Changes

Learn why people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia experience behavior changes, what those behaviors mean and how to cope when behaviors are challenging.

 

Hackettstown, NJ

September 25, 2019 – 6:30 PM

Paragon Village

427 US-46

Hackettstown, NJ 07840                    

 

Understanding Memory Loss

This program explores the difference between normal age-related memory changes and changes that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, including some of the common warning signs.

 

Newark, NJ

September 26, 2019 – 1:00 PM

Rev Ronald B. Christian

Comm Health & Wellness Center

208 Lyons Ave

Newark, NJ 07112

 

For more information about Alzheimer’s New Jersey, including support programs and services offered, as well as how to participate in the regional walks, please visit https://www.alznj.org/ or call (888) 280-6055. Updated information on events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/alznewjersey/.

 

About Alzheimer’s New Jersey

Alzheimer’s New Jersey is the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous support for individuals and families battling Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s in the state’s communities.  Alzheimer’s New Jersey (formerly called the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter), is the statewide, all-encompassing resource for education, support, care and guidance through every stage of the disease and is available to all those in need.  Through the tireless dedication of staff, community partnerships, professional partnerships, volunteers, donors and other friends, Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps New Jersey families navigate the difficulties of today, while building a better future for the families of tomorrow.  Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s is the organization’s largest fundraiser to benefit NJ families battling this devastating disease. To learn more, visit https://www.alznj.org/.    

  Alzheimer's New Jersey® Releases Schedule of September Community Education Programs
