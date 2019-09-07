Applebee’s® To Raise Funds for Alzheimer’s New Jersey® by

New Jersey Restaurants to Host “Dining to Donate” Event on Tuesday, September 10 to Raise Funds for the Garden State Non-Profit

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises

On Tuesday, September 10, Applebee’s will host a “Dining to Donate” event to benefit Alzheimer’s New Jersey®, the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous support for individuals and families battling Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Guests who dine-in at participating Applebee’s locations and mention the fundraiser or present a flyer either printed or on their phone will have 10% of their check donated to the organization. All funds raised will be donated to the programs and community partnerships that Alzheimer’s New Jersey provides to increase awareness and support the needs of the 600,000 New Jersey residents impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey are located in Paramus, Brick, Parsippany, Toms River, Manahawkin, Butler, Kearny, Hackensack, Mount Olive, Northvale, Rockaway, Lacey, North Bergen, Manchester, Garfield and Jersey City.

Tuesday, September 10

11:00AM – 9:00PM

Funds raised through Alzheimer’s New Jersey’s Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s® and additional fundraisers like “Dining to Donate” support Alzheimer’s New Jersey programs such as care consultations, family support groups, community education programs, the Alzheimer’s New Jersey Helpline, the Respite Care and Wellness Program, the Always Safe® initiative and the Clinical Trial Connections® program. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

ABOUT ALZHEIMER’S NEW JERSEY

Alzheimer’s New Jersey is the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous support for individuals and families battling Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s in the state’s communities. Alzheimer’s New Jersey (formerly called the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter), is the statewide, all-encompassing resource for Alzheimer’s education, support, care and guidance through every stage of the disease and is available to all those in need. Through the tireless dedication of staff, community partnerships, professional partnerships, volunteers, donors and other friends, Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps New Jersey families navigate the difficulties of today, while working for a cure to build a better future for families tomorrow. Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s is the organizations largest fundraiser. Alzheimer’s New Jersey is not part of any national organization. To learn more, visit https://www.alznj.org/.

