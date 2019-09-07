Eva’s Village Co-Sponsors 9th Annual Passaic County Recovery Walk & Celebration; Local Leaders to Attend by

Friday, September 06 2019

Posted in News & Views

This year's theme “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger," emphasizes the need for families, law enforcement, treatment, and social service agencies to share resources and build networks to support recovery in all its forms.

Passaic County’s 9th Annual Recovery Walk & Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, September 7, in Paterson, will celebrate individuals in recovery and recognize community support for recovery treatment and programs. The walk aims to raise awareness about the growing opioid crisis and to call attention to mental health needs and co-occurring disorders that complicate treatment and recovery. Please see the attached infographic for more information.

Elected officials, community leaders, law enforcement representatives and treatment providers will join hundreds of individuals in recovery, friends and families representing the recovery community, to send a message of hope: that help and prevention, treatment and recovery support for substance use and mental disorders make long-term recovery possible. This event is one of thousands held nationwide to celebrate National Recovery Month in September.

Now in its 30th year, National Recovery Month is sponsored by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service to promote awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders, to celebrate individuals in recovery, and to honor the families, friends and communities that support them. The annual observance celebrates millions of lives transformed through recovery, educates about mental and substance use disorders and encourages individuals to take action to expand access to prevention, treatment and services.

Sponsors & Supporters

Since 2010, Eva’s Village has helped to organize and sponsor Passaic County’s Recovery Walk. This year, Passaic County, the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, United for Prevention in Passaic County, Straight & Narrow, and Eva’s Village are the event sponsors. “This community event has grown every year, from about 160 marchers nine years ago to “the crowd of nearly one thousand who turned out to support and celebrate the recovery community at last year’s march,” noted Dan Renaldo, Eva’s Chief Executive Officer.

Program

9:00 am On-site registration begins at the William J. Bates Memorial Plaza at 77 Hamilton St. in Paterson. Participants interested in this free event are asked to pre-register on line. For more information about registration and sponsorship, visit the webpage for The Recovery Community Center at Eva’s Village or call 973-754-6784.

9:30 am Participants will gather in Paterson’s Courthouse Square for an introductory program. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Freeholders Lazzara, Duffy James and Lepore will attend in addition to Senior Assistant Prosecutor-In Charge Alan Nawrocki. Councilwoman Ruby Cotton will join the celebration at Eastside Park in the afternoon. Speakers including clients and clinical staff from Paterson’s Eva’s Village, Straight & Narrow, Turning Point, and elected officials will address this year’s theme “Together We are Stronger.” Confirmed speakers include Brenda Browne, Director of the Passaic County Division of Mental Health & Addiction Services and clients from Eva’s Village who are in recovery. Eva’s clients will speak about their experiences in the state-funded Maternal Wraparound Program (MWRAP) which links opioid-dependent pregnant women with local, county and state services, providing care coordination, support and case management. County officials will issue a proclamation calling attention to the problem of mental and substance use disorders in our community. Eva’s Village will present a plaque to the family of Josephine DeWitt, in memory of “Miss Jo,” Eva’s receptionist, who was well known and well-loved in the recovery community.

10:15 am -5:00 pm

Passaic County residents and community groups will walk a 2.2-mile route down Broadway to Paterson’s Eastside Park. Police will assist with rolling street closures as marchers pass through the 4th Ward, a neighborhood struggling with narcotics trafficking and gang violence. The celebration will continue at the park until 5:00 pm. Entertainment will include a D.J., a softball tournament; food and soft drinks will be served.

More About National Recovery Month

National Recovery Month celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The annual observance is sponsored by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to promote awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders, to celebrate individuals in recovery, and to honor the families, friends and communities that support them. Throughout September, tens of thousands of events like Passaic County’s Recovery Walk & Celebration will take place across the nation.

More about Passaic County’s Opioid Overdose Recovery Program

Eva’s Village has been partnered with St. Joseph’s Health to implement the state-sponsored Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (OORP) since April 2016. The program brings trained Recovery Specialists from Eva’s Village, who are in recovery themselves, to the bedsides of patients reversed from opioid overdose in Passaic County hospital emergency rooms. The specialists build relationships with the patients to connect them with recovery treatment and support. The OORP is one of the first in the nation to offer immediate peer-to-peer recovery support to overdose survivors and to maintain contact with them for a minimum of three months. The program now operates in all 21 New Jersey counties.

Recovery Treatment & Support at Eva’s Village

Eva’s Village has offered substance use disorder treatment since 1986; outpatient and inpatient programs now serve men, women, pregnant women and mothers with children. In 2009, the Center became the first peer-led, peer-driven recovery center in New Jersey. Since then, it has provided a welcoming and safe place for more than 15,000 individuals seeking recovery services before, during and after treatment. Volunteers with lived recovery experience are trained to provide one-on-one support to individuals working on long-term recovery. Peer volunteers give back at the Center - designing and leading fellowship, spirituality and wellness workshops - and coordinating events to support the recovery community. Peer-led support groups focus on recovery from substance use disorders and on co-occurring behavioral and mental health issues. Services include one-on-one recovery coaching, childcare, and referrals to medical and behavioral health treatment.

