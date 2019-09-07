Armed Robbery in Paramus, NJ by

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, who was the night worker of the establishment. The victim reported that a male believed to be Asian, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, wearing dark pants and dark sweatshirt with a white design on it, had entered the store wearing a ski mask. The actor displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register. The victim handed over the money from the register(unknown amount) and the actor fled the store on foot towards Route 17. Paramus Officers and a Bergen County Sheriffs K9 unit searched the area with negative results.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our confidential TIPS App located at www.paramuspolice.org

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

