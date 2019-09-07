The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Presents the Second Annual NICUSTRONG Walk by

Friday, September 06 2019 @ 12:36 PM EDT

News & Views

The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce the second annual NICU STRONG Walk.

The walk is hosted by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Family Advisory Council to support vital equipment, patient and family needs of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. More than 750 people are expected to participate in this year’s walk.

Sunday, September 15

Registration/check-in opens at 8:30 a.m.

The program starts at 9:35 a.m.

Van Saun County Park

216 Forest Avenue

Paramus, NJ 07652

Last year, nearly $120,000 was raised during the walk, which has already had a direct impact and funded various parent programs and two "Premature Anne" manikins. The Laerdal Premature Anne is a realistically proportioned 25-week preterm manikin developed in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to support exceptional training, leading to continued extraordinary care for the babies of our NICU.

The families of former patients and team members from the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation will be available for interviews at the walk.

Led by Joseph and Giselle Mongiello and their twin daughters, who were born at 28 weeks, the NICU Family Advisory Council began NICUSTRONG to represent the strength of families, babies and the strong bond with the hospital team including physicians, nurses and other clinical and administrative team members. The NICU Family Advisory Council is comprised of NICU graduate parents and team members to help current NICU families, and fundraise to support the NICU at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

More than 900 infants are admitted to the hospital’s NICU annually. Approximately 80 newborns weigh less than 1,500 grams (three pounds, five ounces.) The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital provides an array of services included neonatal transport, intravenous nutrition, mechanical ventilation, high-frequency oscillation (rapid ventilation up to 900 breaths per minute), body cooling for newborns and inhaled nitric oxide.

For security purposes and planning, members of the media interested in covering this event are asked to contact Sheri Hensley, Hackensack University Medical Center Communications and Public Relations Department, in advance to confirm attendance at 551-996-3586 (office) 201-315-9580 (cell) or [email protected]

