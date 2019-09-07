PARAMUS STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Friday, September 06 2019 @ 12:38 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Students from Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, have been named to the Dean’s List at Berkeley College for the spring 2019 semester.

“I am proud of our students and their academic accomplishments,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “Their work ethic and talent will serve them well as they prepare to graduate and progress toward their future successes.”

The following students from Paramus have been recognized:

- Rakesh Acharya

- Yenny Bedoya

Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits quality for the Dean’s List.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

