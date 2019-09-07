National Vision Announces New America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses Now Open in Paramus, NJ by

Friday, September 06 2019 @ 12:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

America’s Best continues growth in New Jersey with New Location

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is now open in Paramus, NJ and carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses and eyeglass accessories. Paramus residents can now get a free eye exam by a professional optometrist with two pairs of eyeglasses for just $69.95. The store is equipped with state-of-the-art optometric equipment to ensure that customers get the best eye care available at a more affordable and accessible price.

National Vision is expanding into the Paramus market with its new location at 81 East State Route 4 Suite 103 Paramus, NJ 07652. The Paramus community will now have access to more affordable and accessible quality eye care and eyewear.

National Vision is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,000 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. National Vision is committed to making quality eye care and eyewear more accessible and affordable. The company operates five retail divisions: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer and on select military bases offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

81 East State Route 4 Suite 103

